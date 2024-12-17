Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN

The assessment by the UN's expert biodiversity panel lays bare the complex interplay between nature loss, global warming, and threats to water, food and health -- and the role of humans in driving these crises.
Three years in the making, their report was agreed by nearly 150 governments after days of painstaking debate, and followed disappointing outcomes for the planet at a string of UN summits.
Tackling any of these challenges in isolation dooms progress on the others, stressed the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).
This poses "a real danger in that we'll solve one crisis whilst also making others worse", said Paula Harrison, one of the report's lead authors.
In a potent illustration of the multi-pronged threat posed by humanity, the report warned that fast-warming seas, overfishing and ocean pollution put coral reefs on course for extinction within a few generations.
"Coral reefs are the most endangered ecosystems and may disappear globally in the next 10 to 50 years," said the sweeping report by scores of international scientists.
Such a catastrophic loss would affect a billion people who depend on reefs for food, tourism income, and protection from storms.
- Tipping points -
The true cost of such destruction is often hidden or outright ignored, the report's authors said.
They estimated that fossil fuels, farming and fisheries could inflict up to $25 trillion a year in accounted costs -- equivalent to a quarter of global GDP.
"We're just neglecting those trade offs," economist James Vause, who contributed to the report, told AFP.
Nature underpins more than half the global economy but governments are spending vastly more on its destruction than conservation.
Vause said $200 billion annually was spent on biodiversity yet 35 times as much -- some $7 trillion -- went into subsidies and other negative incentives that harmed the planet.
The report underlined the particularly damaging toll of unsustainable farming, saying it "contributed to biodiversity loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and air, water and land pollution".
Fisheries were "approaching tipping points", it added.
- Solutions -
Affluence -- not need -- was largely behind a growing appetite for food that was being met in part through exploitative farming methods that also risked the emergence of new pathogens.
Curbing the overconsumption of red and processed meat would help promote more sustainable farming practices and improve health outcomes.
A huge amount of all food grown is wasted while 800 million people go hungry every day, Pamela McElwee, the report's other lead author, told AFP.
"This current system doesn't have to be the way it is... (it) is not only not working for nature, it's not working for a big chunk of the population," McElwee said.
Treating these interlinked crises as separate problems was "duplicative and may be wasting money", she added.
It was also counterproductive.
For example, planting trees in an effort to address global warming could have a negative knock-on effect for local plant or animal species if done inappropriately.
By contrast, involving communities in the management of marine protected areas had delivered upsides for the environment but also boosted tourism revenue and fish catch for local people.
In California, flooding rice fields instead of burning crop residue improved air quality but also restored salmon populations and sheltered migratory birds.
In another example, the authors said treating the parasitic disease bilharzia -- which affects 200 million people annually -- as an environmental challenge, not just a health one, had improved reinfection rates.
In Senegal, cases were cut 32 percent in children and access to clean water improved when lakes were cleared of vegetation on which disease-transmitting snails feed.
- Tough talks -
The IPBES negotiations went deep into overtime, as delegates sought substantial last-minute changes on hot-button issues like fossil fuels, single-use plastics, and consumption habits.
They even disagreed on whether "climate change" should be included in the report's title, according to Earth Negotiations Bulletin, an independent reporting service that tracks UN treaty talks.
The final version of the report did not include the phrase.
Countries struggled to find consensus at recent UN summits on climate, biodiversity and other environment issues, with global cooperation strained by trade disputes and other geopolitical tensions.
Efforts to tackle plastic pollution, slow desertification and finance biodiversity all failed on the world stage, while a climate accord was considered inadequate to the scale of the challenge.
Nations meet again in February to try and break a deadlock over how to raise $200 billion a year for biodiversity.
McElwee said convincing governments to tackle multiple crises at once was a "big undertaking".
"But I hope our report makes the case that it's worth the effort," she said.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Mexico encourages citizens to drop off firearms at churches
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN
AI startup Databricks raises $10 bn as value soars
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
China's Xi urges Macau to pivot from casinos as new leader sworn in
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
UK's biggest water supplier wins lifeline as customer bills hiked
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Japan farmer who stole 200 kg spring onions blames summer heat
Agricultural land at river confluences reduces flood risks
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods
Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73
One in 5 properties in England now at risk of flooding
Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
UAE says will not arm Sudan paramilitary RSF: White House
Mali army says captured Islamic State group figure
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters