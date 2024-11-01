ExoAnalytic tools to power FireSat wildfire monitoring constellation



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 19, 2026



ExoAnalytic Solutions Inc. has been selected to develop advanced software and visualization tools for the Earth Fire Alliance FireSat program, an emerging satellite constellation designed specifically to serve the global wildfire community. The company, which focuses on space and defense technologies, will provide capabilities aimed at improving how FireSat data is presented and used by frontline users and decision-makers.

Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) is a global, community-led nonprofit coalition that aims to deliver transformative, real-time data from wildfires worldwide through FireSat, a purpose-built multispectral satellite constellation for wildfire detection and monitoring. By focusing on near real-time, high-fidelity wildfire observations, EFA seeks to make critical information accessible and actionable for fire agencies, researchers, and communities across multiple continents.

Under the new effort, ExoAnalytic will design and deliver containerized web applications that display satellite orbits and broad sensor coverage for the FireSat Earth observation constellation. The tools will depict 1,500 kilometer swath coverage, allowing users to visualize the areas the constellation can observe during each pass and how that coverage evolves over time.

The software suite will provide both public-facing and secure interfaces to serve different user groups. These interfaces will allow users to visualize real-time and predicted satellite tracks, view observation footprints over regions of interest, and explore how FireSat assets can support wildfire monitoring and response in specific locations.

By enabling detailed visualization of FireSat's capabilities, the ExoAnalytic-developed tools are expected to strengthen EFA's ability to demonstrate mission coverage and communicate the constellation's value to stakeholders. The visualizations are intended to support outreach, education, and engagement efforts and to help accelerate adoption of space-based wildfire intelligence in operational workflows.

"Our team excels at turning complex data into clear, interactive visualizations," said Ben Lane, Vice President of Engineering at ExoAnalytic. "These interfaces will help researchers, first responders and other FireSat users improve critical information-gathering and decision-making, ultimately protecting lives, communities, and ecosystems."

FireSat's protoflight spacecraft, built and operated by EFA's founding technical partner Muon Space, launched in March 2025 and is already collecting data that demonstrates the constellation's potential impact. Early observations from this initial satellite are being used to showcase how dedicated wildfire sensing from orbit can benefit communities and the firefighters who protect them worldwide.

EFA plans to expand FireSat to an Initial Operational Capability in 2026 with three additional spacecraft. This first phase deployment is expected to provide twice daily revisit coverage for six of the world's most fire-prone regions, significantly increasing the frequency and consistency of wildfire observations compared to the protoflight alone.

The alliance envisions a full FireSat constellation of up to 50 satellites by 2030 to support truly global monitoring. At that scale, FireSat is planned to deliver a worldwide revisit rate of 20 minutes or less, providing near real-time, high-fidelity data suitable for tracking rapidly evolving wildfire behavior and supporting time-critical decision-making.

"Earth Fire Alliance is committed to using space-based technology to drive long-term change and local action," said Sean Triplett, Director of Data Integration and Operations at Earth Fire Alliance. "Working with innovative organizations like ExoAnalytic helps us bring that vision to life through powerful visualization tools that make FireSat data accessible and actionable to any organization, regardless of their scale, geography, or resources."

ExoAnalytic Solutions is a specialist in space domain awareness, defense technology, and military operations research, and applies its expertise to improve safety, security, and resilience in complex space environments. The company supports both government and commercial customers and focuses on solutions that help protect and enhance global security through advanced space-based capabilities.

Earth Fire Alliance, founded in 2024, positions FireSat as a flagship program to create an unprecedented global wildfire dataset. The organization emphasizes radical collaboration and rapid action to ensure that wildfire data is shared for public benefit, supporting operational fire agencies, scientific research, and broader resilience planning efforts around the world.

