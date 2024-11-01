Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 ExoAnalytic tools to power FireSat wildfire monitoring constellation
illustration only

ExoAnalytic tools to power FireSat wildfire monitoring constellation

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 19, 2026

ExoAnalytic Solutions Inc. has been selected to develop advanced software and visualization tools for the Earth Fire Alliance FireSat program, an emerging satellite constellation designed specifically to serve the global wildfire community. The company, which focuses on space and defense technologies, will provide capabilities aimed at improving how FireSat data is presented and used by frontline users and decision-makers.

Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) is a global, community-led nonprofit coalition that aims to deliver transformative, real-time data from wildfires worldwide through FireSat, a purpose-built multispectral satellite constellation for wildfire detection and monitoring. By focusing on near real-time, high-fidelity wildfire observations, EFA seeks to make critical information accessible and actionable for fire agencies, researchers, and communities across multiple continents.

Under the new effort, ExoAnalytic will design and deliver containerized web applications that display satellite orbits and broad sensor coverage for the FireSat Earth observation constellation. The tools will depict 1,500 kilometer swath coverage, allowing users to visualize the areas the constellation can observe during each pass and how that coverage evolves over time.

The software suite will provide both public-facing and secure interfaces to serve different user groups. These interfaces will allow users to visualize real-time and predicted satellite tracks, view observation footprints over regions of interest, and explore how FireSat assets can support wildfire monitoring and response in specific locations.

By enabling detailed visualization of FireSat's capabilities, the ExoAnalytic-developed tools are expected to strengthen EFA's ability to demonstrate mission coverage and communicate the constellation's value to stakeholders. The visualizations are intended to support outreach, education, and engagement efforts and to help accelerate adoption of space-based wildfire intelligence in operational workflows.

"Our team excels at turning complex data into clear, interactive visualizations," said Ben Lane, Vice President of Engineering at ExoAnalytic. "These interfaces will help researchers, first responders and other FireSat users improve critical information-gathering and decision-making, ultimately protecting lives, communities, and ecosystems."

FireSat's protoflight spacecraft, built and operated by EFA's founding technical partner Muon Space, launched in March 2025 and is already collecting data that demonstrates the constellation's potential impact. Early observations from this initial satellite are being used to showcase how dedicated wildfire sensing from orbit can benefit communities and the firefighters who protect them worldwide.

EFA plans to expand FireSat to an Initial Operational Capability in 2026 with three additional spacecraft. This first phase deployment is expected to provide twice daily revisit coverage for six of the world's most fire-prone regions, significantly increasing the frequency and consistency of wildfire observations compared to the protoflight alone.

The alliance envisions a full FireSat constellation of up to 50 satellites by 2030 to support truly global monitoring. At that scale, FireSat is planned to deliver a worldwide revisit rate of 20 minutes or less, providing near real-time, high-fidelity data suitable for tracking rapidly evolving wildfire behavior and supporting time-critical decision-making.

"Earth Fire Alliance is committed to using space-based technology to drive long-term change and local action," said Sean Triplett, Director of Data Integration and Operations at Earth Fire Alliance. "Working with innovative organizations like ExoAnalytic helps us bring that vision to life through powerful visualization tools that make FireSat data accessible and actionable to any organization, regardless of their scale, geography, or resources."

ExoAnalytic Solutions is a specialist in space domain awareness, defense technology, and military operations research, and applies its expertise to improve safety, security, and resilience in complex space environments. The company supports both government and commercial customers and focuses on solutions that help protect and enhance global security through advanced space-based capabilities.

Earth Fire Alliance, founded in 2024, positions FireSat as a flagship program to create an unprecedented global wildfire dataset. The organization emphasizes radical collaboration and rapid action to ensure that wildfire data is shared for public benefit, supporting operational fire agencies, scientific research, and broader resilience planning efforts around the world.

Related Links
 Earth Fire Alliance
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Wildfires spread to 15,000 hectares in Argentine Patagonia
 Buenos Aires, Argentina (AFP) Jan 11, 2026
 Forest fires in southern Argentina have scorched more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) this week, authorities said, though rain began falling in parts of Patagonia on Sunday to the relief of residents. The largest blaze, burning since Monday near the small town of Epuyen in the Andes, has charred some 11,980 hectares, the Chubut provincial fire service said in a statement. Another fire of unspecified size is burning nearby in the Los Alerces National Park. Firefighters are also battling t ... read more
FIRE STORM
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region

 Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
FIRE STORM
The decentralized future of space transactions

 How IVRT Testing Ensures Consistent Product Quality

 The Silent Partner - How Machine Learning Quietly Powers Modern Space Operations

 Why Space Theme Slots Are Popular with Canadian Casino Players
FIRE STORM
ENSO drives synchronized shifts in global water extremes

 Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence

 China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty
FIRE STORM
Danish foreign minister to visit NATO allies over Greenland

 Danish PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' after new Trump threats

 NATO chief talks Arctic security with Rubio amid US Greenland push

 Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
FIRE STORM
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
FIRE STORM
Quake hits northeast Sicily, no damage reported

 Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture
FIRE STORM
China opposes foreign interference in Tanzania: ministry

 US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes

 Egypt president thanks Trump for offer to mediate on Ethiopia dam

 Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border
FIRE STORM
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: official data

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology

 Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.