One dead, two missing in southern Spain after flooding



by AFP Staff Writers



Madrid (AFP) Dec 28, 2025



One person was found dead and two were missing after torrential rains caused flooding in southern Spain, authorities and rescue services said Sunday, calling for extreme caution.

Spain has been exceptionally strongly affected by climate change in recent years, resulting in longer heatwaves and more frequent episodes of heavy rain.

Heavy flooding killed more than 230 people in October 2024, mostly in the Valencia region in the east of the country, with the government at the time coming under heavy criticism for its handling of the catastrophe.

On Sunday, videos posted on social media showed villages in southern Spain flooded overnight.

Emergency services were deployed for cleanup operations.

The body of the person who died was found in the Malaga region, where the Guardia Civil said it was still looking for one other person.

Another person was believed to have gone missing near Granada.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged the population to exercise "maximum vigilance" in a post on X.

The national weather service lowered its warning level from red to orange for the southern Andalusia region earlier Sunday.

But heavy downpours were still pounding the coast around Valencia, with authorities warning of flash floods.

The neighbouring region of Murcia was also still hit by heavy rain.

Heavy rain, flash floods hit California

Los Angeles, United States (AFP) Dec 25, 2025 - Torrential rains unleashed flash floods and warnings of debris flow across southern California's fire-scarred areas, as a series of Christmas storms pummeled the state, with downpours and high winds forecast through Friday.

Driven by an atmospheric river known as "the Pineapple Express," which moves heavy moisture from Hawaii to the US West Coast, storms were expected to dump months' worth of rain in California over a few days.

Early Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast that southern California, including Los Angeles, the second-most populous US city, was at risk of excessive rainfall.

It warned of a "broad plume of moisture" producing heavy rain in California on Thursday.

"Numerous flash flooding events are possible. In addition, many streams may flood, potentially affecting larger rivers. The flooding may include debris flows in or near recently burned areas," the service said, referring to areas affected by wildfires.

The rain was forecast to continue through Friday, the service said.

Although there was a break in the rain in parts of southern California on Thursday before more wet weather was expected, the NWS warned that some areas could see winds with gusts of up to 55 miles per (88.5 kilometers per hour).

State authorities declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Los Angeles.

"We're not out of it yet. Rain continues to fall across LA County making roadways, waterways and flood channels extremely dangerous. Check conditions before venturing out today," Los Angeles County officials said Thursday on X.

- Rescue work -

Heavy rain began lashing Southern California Wednesday, where some communities had already seen 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of rain in the first storm, forecasters said.

At least three people died in storm-related incidents, including a man killed by a falling tree, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In San Bernardino County, adjacent to Los Angeles, authorities told AFP they were working to divert the flow of floodwater on Thursday.

Muddy water streamed through the mountain town of Wrightwood a day earlier, trapping people in their homes, said Christopher Prater, spokesperson for the county fire department.

"Fire department personnel were out there rescuing people, assisting them from their houses, getting them to safety, also while affecting rescues from people that were stranded in their vehicles," he said Thursday, with work going on into the night.

Fire-burn scar zones, which are less able to absorb water due to vegetation being stripped from them, were under special alert -- including the coastal areas of Pacific Palisades and Malibu, both still recovering from devastating wildfires in January.

In northern California, a dangerous storm was tracked developing early Thursday morning in the San Francisco Bay Area, with an emergency alert for flash flooding issued, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Soon after noon on Thursday (2000 GMT), the NWS office in San Francisco warned that a severe thunderstorm near Santa Cruz could spawn a tornado.

The service was also predicting that a winter storm could bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada Mountains along California's eastern border.

