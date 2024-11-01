Geoscientists use satellite to determine not the shape of water, but how water shapes land

Virginia Tech geoscientists are using the same satellite to ask a related question: How is water shaping the land?
"We wanted to show how the satellite could be used in ways that it wasn't primarily designed for," said postdoctoral associate Molly Stroud, first author of a recent publication in the Geological Society of America Today. "How are rivers and streams moving sediment and shaping the Earth's surface?"
Stroud's question happens to be the main objective of an entire scientific field known as fluvial geomorphology.
"I don't think it was any secret that SWOT could probably be used for fluvial geomorphology, but the great potential of the satellite wasn't on the radar for much of that community," said George Allen, associate professor in geosciences. "The purpose of this paper was to say, hey, look, there's this great new tool that can be used to do brand new things in this field."
In the past, fluvial geomorphologists relied on airborne surveys or fieldwork in which they carefully studied a single location. Researchers would map out river cross sections to estimate things like how much sediment a river can carry away and how likely a river is to flood in different conditions.
All this just got a lot easier, thanks to Virginia Tech's demonstration of the SWOT satellite's versatile technology.
"SWOT allows us to cover all the rivers in the world and understand how they're evolving," said Stroud. "It really transforms the scale at which we can study rivers."
To showcase the satellite's capability, the study looked at three applications:
1. Large river dynamics
2. Sharp breaks and slopes along a river, such as waterfalls
3. Shear stress, which helps scientists to understand how much sediment water pushes along
The team of researchers, which included Julia Cisneros of the Department of Geosciences and collaborators at the University of Colorado and Brown University, also investigated how SWOT can be used to observe and track dam failures, which are exacerbated by aging infrastructure and more frequent and intense flooding.
There are thousands of dams across the U.S.; no one can say exactly when a dam will fail or the long-term effects a failure will have on rivers or the ecological communities they support.
"As SWOT accumulates a longer record, we'll be able to get a better understanding of questions like these and others in the field of fluvial geomorphology," Stroud said.
But for now, they're just getting their feet wet.
Research Report:SWOT Satellite: A New Tool for Fluvial Geomorphology
Related Links
Virginia Tech
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert
China factory explosion death toll rises to 9
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees
Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty
Trump offers Egypt to mediate on Ethiopia dam
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Penguins bring forward breeding season as Antarctica warms: study
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?
NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic
EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
|
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Quake hits northeast Sicily, no damage reported
Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone
Death toll from floods rises in Mozambique, South Africa
South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border
Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief
Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms
In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters