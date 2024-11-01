Historic winter storm pounds US from south to northeast

As the storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain across the wide expanse, officials cautioned that an Arctic air mass behind the system would see temperatures fall dangerously low for days, prolonging disruptions to daily life.
"The snow/sleet impacts will linger well into next week with rounds of re-freezing that keeps surfaces icy and dangerous to both drive and walk on for the foreseeable future," the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
The first storm-related fatalities were also being reported Sunday, with two people in Louisiana confirmed dead of hypothermia, the southern state's health department said.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said five people were found dead outside over the weekend in freezing temperatures. While he did not confirm the deaths were weather-related, he told reporters "there is no more powerful reminder of the danger of extreme cold."
The PowerOutage.com tracking site showed over one million customers without electricity as of Sunday afternoon, mostly in the US South where the storm intensified Saturday.
In Tennessee, where a band of ice has downed power lines, more than 300,000 residential and commercial customers were without electricity, while Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia -- where such storms are less common -- each had over 100,000 outages.
The outages are particularly dangerous as the South is being walloped by treacherous cold that the NWS warns could set records.
Authorities from Texas to North Carolina and New York urged residents to stay home due to the perilous conditions.
"Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary," Texas's Emergency Management Division posted on X.
The storm was moving Sunday into the northeast, dumping snow and sleet on heavily populated cities including Philadelphia, New York and Boston.
At least 20 states and the US capital Washington have declared states of emergency.
Residents in the capital Washington awoke to a blanket of several inches of snow on sidewalks and roads, followed by heavy sleet.
Federal offices have been preemptively closed for Monday.
Several major airports in Washington, Philadelphia, and New York had nearly all flights canceled for the day.
Tracking site Flightaware.com showed more than 11,000 Sunday flights canceled in the United States, adding to over 4,000 the day before. Nearly 2,500 Monday flights have already been scrapped.
President Donald Trump, who was riding out the storm at the White House, said on his Truth Social platform Saturday: "We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm!"
- Polar vortex -
The brutal storm system is the result of a stretched polar vortex, an Arctic region of cold, low-pressure air that normally forms a relatively compact, circular system but sometimes morphs into a more oval shape, sending cold air spilling across North America.
Scientists say the increasing frequency of such disruptions may be linked to climate change, though the debate is not settled and natural variability plays a role.
But Trump -- who scoffs at climate change science and has rolled back green energy policies -- questioned how the cold front fit into broader climatic shifts.
"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???" the Republican leader posted.
The NWS warned that heavy ice could cause "long-duration power outages, extensive tree damage, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions," including in many states less accustomed to intense winter weather.
Authorities warned of life-threatening cold that could last a week post-storm, especially in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, where wind chill lows were forecast to dip to extremes under -50F (-45C).
Such temperatures can cause frostbite within minutes.
Related Links
It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region
Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up
Rescue operations end with 6 missing in New Zealand landslide
Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years
Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible
Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency
Saudi's Humain secures $1.2 bn to expand AI, digital infrastructure
Amazon expands 'sovereign cloud' in Europe
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
US finalizes rule for deep-sea mining beyond its waters
Scientists plan deep-sea expedition to probe 'dark oxygen'
Lunar soil study limits late meteorite role in supplying Earth oceans
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history
Penguins bring forward breeding season as Antarctica warms: study
In Greenland, locals fed up with deals done over their heads
Greenlanders doubtful over Trump resolution
|
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Rescuers race to find missing as deadly floods ravage Mozambique
Death toll from floods rises in Mozambique, South Africa
South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods
Indonesia revokes permits of 28 firms after deadly floods
Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers
Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief
Women main victims of Sudan conflict abuses: minister to AFP
Sudan paramilitary used mass graves to conceal war crimes: ICC deputy prosecutor
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record
Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world
To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters