How satellites and AI help fight wildfires today

That technology has evolved over the years, yet some techniques are very similar to those used over 100 years ago.
I have spent several decades studying combustion, including wildfire behavior and the technology used to track fires and predict where wildfires might turn. Here's a quick tour of the key technologies used today.
Often wildfires are reported by people seeing smoke. That hasn't changed, but other ways fires are spotted have evolved.
In the early part of the 20th century, the newly established U.S. Forest Service built fire lookout towers around the country. The towers were topped by cabins with windows on all four walls and provided living space for the fire lookouts. The system was motivated by the Great Fire of 1910 that burned 3 million acres in Washington, Idaho and Montana and killed 87 people.
Today, cameras watch over many high-risk areas. California has more than 1,100 cameras watching for signs of smoke. Artificial intelligence systems continuously analyze the images to provide data for firefighters to quickly respond. AI is a way to train a computer program to recognize repetitive patterns: smoke plumes in the case of fire.
NOAA satellites paired with AI data analysis also generate alerts but over a wider area. They can detect heat signatures, map fire perimeters and burned areas, and track smoke and pollutants to assess air quality and health risks.
Fire managers have seen many fires and have a sense of the risks their regions face. Today, they also have computer simulations that combine data about the terrain, the materials burning and the weather to help predict how a fire is likely to spread.
For human-made structures, things are a bit more complex. The materials a house is made of - if it has wood siding, for example - and the environment around it, such as how close it is to trees or wooden fences, play an important role in how likely it is to burn and how it burns.
Weather plays another critical role in fire behavior. Fires need oxygen to burn, and the windier it is, the more oxygen is available to the fire. High winds also tend to generate embers from burning vegetation that can be blown up to 5 miles in the highest winds, starting spot fires that can quickly spread.
Today, large computer simulations can forecast the weather. There are global models that cover the entire Earth and local models that cover smaller areas but with better resolution that provides greater detail.
Both provide real-time data on the weather for creating fire behavior simulations.
Scientists build these models by studying past fires and conducting laboratory experiments, combined with mathematical models that incorporate the physics of fire. With local terrain, fuel and real-time weather information, these simulations can help fire managers predict a fire's likely behavior.
Advanced modeling can account for fuel details such as ground-level plant growth and tree canopies, including amount of cover, tree height and tree density. These models can estimate when a fire will reach the tree canopy and how that will affect the fire's spread.
However, wind can rapidly change speed or direction, and new fires can start in unexpected places, meaning fire managers know they have to be prepared for many possible outcomes - not just the likely outcomes they see on their computer screens.
Ultimately, during a fire, firefighting strategy is based on human judgment informed by experience, as well as science and technology.
Related Links
Thermo Fluid Sciences Research
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Doomsday clock ticks one second, closest ever to midnight
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
ADB approves $500mn disaster financing for Philippines
US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'
Materials Can Remember Sequences of Events in Unexpected Ways
EdgeCortix SAKURA-I AI Accelerator Validated for Radiation Resilience in Space Missions
OpenAI seeking $40 billion in new fundraising round: report
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary
New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario
Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
|
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
Pakistan drought dents winter harvest
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters