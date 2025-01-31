Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 How satellites and AI help fight wildfires today
illustration only
How satellites and AI help fight wildfires today
 by John W. Daily | Research Professor in Thermo Fluid Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
 Boulder CO (SPX) Jan 31, 2025

As wind-driven wildfires spread through the Los Angeles area in January 2025, fire-spotting technology and computer models were helping firefighters understand the rapidly changing environment they were facing.

That technology has evolved over the years, yet some techniques are very similar to those used over 100 years ago.

I have spent several decades studying combustion, including wildfire behavior and the technology used to track fires and predict where wildfires might turn. Here's a quick tour of the key technologies used today.

Spotting fires faster

First, the fire must be discovered.

Often wildfires are reported by people seeing smoke. That hasn't changed, but other ways fires are spotted have evolved.

In the early part of the 20th century, the newly established U.S. Forest Service built fire lookout towers around the country. The towers were topped by cabins with windows on all four walls and provided living space for the fire lookouts. The system was motivated by the Great Fire of 1910 that burned 3 million acres in Washington, Idaho and Montana and killed 87 people.

Today, cameras watch over many high-risk areas. California has more than 1,100 cameras watching for signs of smoke. Artificial intelligence systems continuously analyze the images to provide data for firefighters to quickly respond. AI is a way to train a computer program to recognize repetitive patterns: smoke plumes in the case of fire.

NOAA satellites paired with AI data analysis also generate alerts but over a wider area. They can detect heat signatures, map fire perimeters and burned areas, and track smoke and pollutants to assess air quality and health risks.

Forecasting fire behavior

Once a fire is spotted, one immediate task for firefighting teams is to estimate how the fire is going to behave so they can deploy their limited firefighting resources most effectively.

Fire managers have seen many fires and have a sense of the risks their regions face. Today, they also have computer simulations that combine data about the terrain, the materials burning and the weather to help predict how a fire is likely to spread.

Fuel models

Fuel models are based on the ecosystem involved, using fire history and laboratory testing. In Southern California, for example, much of the wildland fuel is chaparral, a type of shrubland with dense, rocky soil and highly flammable plants in a Mediterranean climate. Chaparral is one of the fastest-burning fuel types, and fires can spread quickly in that terrain.

For human-made structures, things are a bit more complex. The materials a house is made of - if it has wood siding, for example - and the environment around it, such as how close it is to trees or wooden fences, play an important role in how likely it is to burn and how it burns.

Weather and terrain

Terrain is also important because it influences local winds and because fire tends to run faster uphill than down. Terrain data is well known thanks to satellite imagery and can easily be incorporated into computer codes.

Weather plays another critical role in fire behavior. Fires need oxygen to burn, and the windier it is, the more oxygen is available to the fire. High winds also tend to generate embers from burning vegetation that can be blown up to 5 miles in the highest winds, starting spot fires that can quickly spread.

Today, large computer simulations can forecast the weather. There are global models that cover the entire Earth and local models that cover smaller areas but with better resolution that provides greater detail.

Both provide real-time data on the weather for creating fire behavior simulations.

Modeling how flames spread

Flame-spread models can then estimate the likely movement of a fire.

Scientists build these models by studying past fires and conducting laboratory experiments, combined with mathematical models that incorporate the physics of fire. With local terrain, fuel and real-time weather information, these simulations can help fire managers predict a fire's likely behavior.

Advanced modeling can account for fuel details such as ground-level plant growth and tree canopies, including amount of cover, tree height and tree density. These models can estimate when a fire will reach the tree canopy and how that will affect the fire's spread.

Forecasting helps, but wind can change fast

All these tools are made available to firefighters in computer applications and can help fire crews as they respond to wildfires.

However, wind can rapidly change speed or direction, and new fires can start in unexpected places, meaning fire managers know they have to be prepared for many possible outcomes - not just the likely outcomes they see on their computer screens.

Ultimately, during a fire, firefighting strategy is based on human judgment informed by experience, as well as science and technology.

Related Links
 Thermo Fluid Sciences Research
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Thailand orders stubble burning crackdown as pollution spikes
 Bangkok (AFP) Jan 31, 2025
 The Thai government has ordered a crackdown on farmers flouting a ban on crop burning, as pollution in Bangkok spiked on Friday a week after toxic air forced hundreds of schools to close. Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble combines with vehicle and factory emissions to send air pollution in Bangkok and other cities soaring in the early months of the year. On Friday morning, the sprawling Thai capital was seventh on the list of the world's most polluted cities run by air monitoring company I ... read more
FIRE STORM
Doomsday clock ticks one second, closest ever to midnight

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 ADB approves $500mn disaster financing for Philippines

 US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'
FIRE STORM
Materials Can Remember Sequences of Events in Unexpected Ways

 EdgeCortix SAKURA-I AI Accelerator Validated for Radiation Resilience in Space Missions

 OpenAI seeking $40 billion in new fundraising round: report

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
FIRE STORM
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary

 New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub

 Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
FIRE STORM
Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario

 Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
FIRE STORM
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution

 Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'

 Pakistan drought dents winter harvest
FIRE STORM
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede

 Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'

 Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings

 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
FIRE STORM
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal

 A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
FIRE STORM
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.