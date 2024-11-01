Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 'I wanted to die': survivors recount Mozambique flood terror

'I wanted to die': survivors recount Mozambique flood terror

By Silaide MUTEMBA
 Manhiï¿½a, Mozambique (AFP) Jan 28, 2026

Erica Raimundo Mimbir delivered her first baby on a school desk, the only dry place she found after days marooned in her flooded home in southern Mozambique.

"I wanted to die because of the labour pains and the conditions," the 17-year-old told AFP in a village in the province of Maputo.

Evacuated by boat the next day, Mimbir took shelter with relatives, among some 650,000 Mozambicans the United Nations says have been affected by torrential rains since December.

"I don't think I'll return home because I've never experienced anything like this," Mimbir said, recounting that the high waters meant she could not sleep lying down but leaning against a wall.

"It was very painful," she said, holding her baby, Rosita, who was born on January 19 premature and weighing 1.5 kilogrammes (3.3 pounds).

The child was named after Rosita Salvador, whose mother gave birth in a tree that she climbed to escape devastating flooding in Mozambique in 2000.

Salvador, who died this month after a long illness, became a symbol of resilience in a disaster that killed 800 people.

The southern African country's latest bout of flooding has claimed nearly 140 lives since October 1, according to the National Disasters Management Institute.

Around 100,000 people are sheltering in one of 99 temporary accommodation centres, says the UN's humanitarian coordination office (OCHA).

- 'Heart not at peace' -

In the province's 3 de Fevereiro village in Manhica district, a low-slung school has been turned into one such emergency shelter.

About 500 people sleep on mats in its 11 classrooms, their clothes draped over blackboards and window bars as they take stock of what the floods swept away and how close many came to losing their lives.

Among them is Elsa Paulino, a 36-year-old mother of five who became cut off from her home after taking her two youngest children to a funeral outside her village.

By the time she returned, the road had vanished under rising water. "The car I was travelling in almost overturned because of the fury of the waters," she told AFP.

Her other three children were still at home. "I was desperate."

Paulino eventually managed to arrange for them to be evacuated by bus to relatives in neighbouring Gaza province, also badly affected by the floods.

But washed-out roads mean her children have still not been able to join her. "Right now I know my children are safe but my mother's heart isn't at peace," she said.

Across the region, floods have ripped through critical infrastructure -- roads, bridges, power lines and water systems. They have slowed aid deliveries and isolated entire communities.

The N1 highway linking Maputo to the north remains cut. About 325,000 head of livestock have died and 285,000 hectares (704,250 acres) of farmland have been damaged, according to OCHA.

The latest flooding is among the worst Mozambique has seen in years, with officials warning the death toll could rise as more heavy rains loom and a nationwide red?alert remains in force.

For Salvador Maengane, a 67?year?old farmer sheltering in 3 de Fevereiro, the losses are total.

"All my farmland was flooded," he said. He was due to harvest maize and vegetables in March and sugarcane in May.

"Everything was lost and I have nothing to sell. All my family's livelihood is gone," he said, his thin frame hunched with exhaustion.

Maengane, who farms five hectares in Xinavane, further north, said that in previous rainy seasons he could still salvage part of his crop.

"This is the first time I have seen a tragedy of this magnitude," he said.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods
 Cape Town (AFP) Jan 22, 2026
 South Africa's iconic Kruger National Park suffered major damage to critical infrastructure in recent flooding, with the cost of repairs estimated to run over 30 million dollars, officials said Thursday. Torrential rains and floods last week forced the world-famous safari destination, which is nearly the size of Wales, to halt day visits and airlift guests and staff to safety as swollen rivers swallowed large stretches of land. While there had been no loss of life within the park, parts of it we ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up

 Rescue operations end with 6 missing in New Zealand landslide

 Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years

 China factory explosion death toll rises to 9
SHAKE AND BLOW
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency
SHAKE AND BLOW
US finalizes rule for deep-sea mining beyond its waters

 Trump vows to relaunch Egypt-Ethiopia talks on dam row

 UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy

 Long-awaited first snowfall brings relief to water-scarce Kabul
SHAKE AND BLOW
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history

 What are Russia and China doing in the Arctic?

 In Greenland, locals fed up with deals done over their heads

 Greenlanders doubtful over Trump resolution
SHAKE AND BLOW
'Our children are next' fear Kenyans as drought wipes out livestock

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
SHAKE AND BLOW
Death toll from floods rises in Mozambique, South Africa

 South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 Tunisia flood death toll rises to five, with four missing
SHAKE AND BLOW
US military working with Nigeria as part of wider Islamic State pivot

 Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers

 Women main victims of Sudan conflict abuses: minister to AFP

 Sudan army says breaks RSF siege on southern city Dilling
SHAKE AND BLOW
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

 Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world

 To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.