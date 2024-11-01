Trump vows to relaunch Egypt-Ethiopia talks on dam row

Trump spoke after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al?Sisi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Egypt, which depends on the Nile for 97 percent of its water, has branded the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam an existential threat while Ethiopia says it needs it to double its electricity production.
Inaugurated in early September in western Ethiopia, "it was financed by the United States and it basically blocks the Nile," Trump said, speaking during an exchange attended only by Egyptian and US officials.
"They built a dam where somebody's not getting the water that they are supposed to, and that they've gotten for a million years, and all of a sudden the water flow is blocked by a very massive dam."
The dam is designed to hold back part of the Blue Nile, which originates in Ethiopia before merging with the White Nile in Sudan, flowing into Egypt and reaching the Mediterranean.
"It was something that should have been talked about a long time ago when they were building it and financing it," Trump said.
"I'm going to try bringing the two of you together, see if we can make a deal."
The Republican president had earlier said he was ready to restart mediation between the two countries in a letter to Sisi thanking him for his role in a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.
Multiple mediation efforts over the past decade by the United States, the World Bank, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the African Union have failed.
Trump's administration suspended around $272 million in aid to Addis Ababa in 2020 over what it described as intransigence in negotiations -- a freeze later lifted by his predecessor Joe Biden.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region
China factory explosion death toll rises to 9
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees
Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Activists question treaty power to protect high seas
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty
UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history
Penguins bring forward breeding season as Antarctica warms: study
NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic
EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
|
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Quake hits northeast Sicily, no damage reported
Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone
Death toll from floods rises in Mozambique, South Africa
South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border
Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief
Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms
In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record
To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters