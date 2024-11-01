Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Trump vows to relaunch Egypt-Ethiopia talks on dam row

Trump vows to relaunch Egypt-Ethiopia talks on dam row

by AFP Staff Writers
 Davos, Switzerland (AFP) Jan 21, 2026

US President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to restore negotiations between Egypt and Ethiopia over the latter's new mega-dam which he alleged "blocks the Nile".

Trump spoke after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al?Sisi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for 97 percent of its water, has branded the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam an existential threat while Ethiopia says it needs it to double its electricity production.

Inaugurated in early September in western Ethiopia, "it was financed by the United States and it basically blocks the Nile," Trump said, speaking during an exchange attended only by Egyptian and US officials.

"They built a dam where somebody's not getting the water that they are supposed to, and that they've gotten for a million years, and all of a sudden the water flow is blocked by a very massive dam."

The dam is designed to hold back part of the Blue Nile, which originates in Ethiopia before merging with the White Nile in Sudan, flowing into Egypt and reaching the Mediterranean.

"It was something that should have been talked about a long time ago when they were building it and financing it," Trump said.

"I'm going to try bringing the two of you together, see if we can make a deal."

The Republican president had earlier said he was ready to restart mediation between the two countries in a letter to Sisi thanking him for his role in a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

Multiple mediation efforts over the past decade by the United States, the World Bank, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the African Union have failed.

Trump's administration suspended around $272 million in aid to Addis Ababa in 2020 over what it described as intransigence in negotiations -- a freeze later lifted by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Trump offers Egypt to mediate on Ethiopia dam
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 16, 2026
 US President Donald Trump told Egypt on Friday he was ready to reopen diplomacy to press Ethiopia into sharing water from a mega-dam that has angered Cairo. Trump - who in his first term sent tensions spiraling by suggesting that Egypt may bomb the project - offered his services as he hailed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, an ally who helped broker a ceasefire in Gaza. "I am ready to restart US mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to responsibly resolve the question of 'The Nile Water ... read more
WATER WORLD
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region

 China factory explosion death toll rises to 9

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral

 Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
WATER WORLD
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees

 Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries

 Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
WATER WORLD
Activists question treaty power to protect high seas

 Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents

 China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty

 UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy
WATER WORLD
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history

 Penguins bring forward breeding season as Antarctica warms: study

 NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic

 EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
WATER WORLD
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
WATER WORLD
Quake hits northeast Sicily, no damage reported

 Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone

 Death toll from floods rises in Mozambique, South Africa

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged
WATER WORLD
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border

 Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief

 Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms

 In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
WATER WORLD
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

 To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.