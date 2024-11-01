UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 21, 2026



A flagship report from the United Nations University Institute for Water Environment and Health warns that the world has entered an era of global water bankruptcy in which many human water systems can no longer return to past conditions. The report argues that familiar terms such as water stress and water crisis understate the scale and permanence of damage in basins where long term withdrawals, pollution and degradation have pushed water resources beyond recovery.

Titled Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era, the report defines water bankruptcy as a persistent post crisis condition in which long term water use and pollution exceed renewable inflows and safe depletion limits. In this state, key components of the water system suffer irreversible or prohibitively costly losses of natural capital, including aquifers, wetlands, lakes, glaciers and soils.

Lead author Kaveh Madani, director of UNU-INWEH, says many regions are now living beyond their hydrological means and that some critical systems are already bankrupt. He explains that societies have overspent their annual renewable water income from rivers, soils and snowpack while also drawing down long term savings stored in groundwater, glaciers and other natural reservoirs.

The report emphasizes that water bankruptcy is distinct from reversible stress or time bound crises. Water stress reflects high but still manageable pressure, while water crisis describes acute shocks that can be overcome. Water bankruptcy, by contrast, marks a post crisis situation in which accumulated overshoot has undermined the system's capacity to bounce back to historic baselines.

Drawing on global data, the authors document widespread depletion and degradation of water related natural capital. More than half of the world's large lakes have lost water since the early 1990s, directly affecting about one quarter of humanity that relies on them for supply. Around 410 million hectares of natural wetlands, nearly the land area of the European Union, have been erased in five decades, with lost ecosystem services valued at over 5.1 trillion US dollars.

Groundwater systems show similar signs of overshoot and collapse. About 70 percent of major aquifers exhibit long term declines, reflecting chronic over pumping for cities and agriculture. Land subsidence linked to groundwater extraction now affects over 6 million square kilometers and nearly 2 billion people, permanently reducing storage capacity and increasing flood risks in many cities, deltas and coastal zones.

The cryosphere, a key long term water buffer, is also rapidly shrinking. The report notes that the world has already lost more than 30 percent of its glacier mass since 1970, and that several low and mid latitude mountain ranges risk losing functional glaciers within decades. This trend threatens water security for hundreds of millions of people whose rivers depend on glacier and snowmelt.

Water quality degradation further reduces the volume of water that can be safely used. Growing loads of untreated wastewater, agricultural runoff, industrial effluents and salinization are contaminating rivers, lakes and aquifers. Even where total volumes appear stable, the fraction of water suitable for drinking, irrigation and ecosystems is shrinking, accelerating the onset of water bankruptcy.

The report links these physical trends to mounting human impacts. Around 2.2 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water, while 3.5 billion lack safely managed sanitation. Nearly 4 billion people face severe water scarcity at least one month each year, and almost three quarters of the global population live in countries classified as water insecure or critically water insecure.

Agriculture sits at the heart of global water bankruptcy, according to the authors. Roughly 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals support farming, much of it in the Global South, while groundwater provides about half of domestic water and more than 40 percent of irrigation supplies. As aquifers are depleted faster than they can recharge, both food production and drinking water become increasingly dependent on diminishing reserves.

The report estimates that about 3 billion people and more than half of global food production are concentrated in areas where total water storage is already declining or unstable. Approximately 170 million hectares of irrigated cropland, equivalent to the combined area of France, Spain, Germany and Italy, face high or very high water stress. Salinization has degraded tens of millions of hectares of both rainfed and irrigated cropland, eroding yields in key breadbasket regions.

Economic losses from water related extremes are also escalating. The authors identify a growing pattern of anthropogenic drought, where deficits arise from overuse and degradation rather than natural variability alone. These human amplified drought impacts already cost about 307 billion US dollars annually, exceeding the yearly gross domestic product of most United Nations Member States.

Madani stresses that declaring global water bankruptcy does not mean every basin is insolvent or that impacts are uniform. Instead, he argues that enough critical systems across income levels and regions have crossed irreversible thresholds, and that their interconnections through trade, migration, climate feedbacks and geopolitics now shape a fundamentally altered global risk landscape. Water scarcity in one region can ripple through global markets, political stability and food security elsewhere.

The report frames water bankruptcy as both an environmental and a justice issue. The burdens of overshoot and degradation fall disproportionately on smallholder farmers, rural communities, Indigenous Peoples, informal urban residents, women, youth and downstream users. Meanwhile, the benefits of overuse and lax regulation have often accrued to more powerful actors, deepening inequalities and increasing the risk of social unrest and conflict.

UN Under Secretary General Tshilidzi Marwala, rector of the United Nations University, warns that water bankruptcy is becoming a driver of fragility, displacement and instability. He argues that managing it fairly, protecting vulnerable communities and ensuring that unavoidable losses are shared equitably are now central to maintaining peace, stability and social cohesion in many regions.

To respond to this new reality, the authors call for a shift from crisis management to bankruptcy management. Traditional crisis approaches focus on restoring systems to previous norms. In many basins, however, those norms are no longer attainable. Bankruptcy management instead seeks to prevent further irreversible damage, rebalance rights and claims within degraded carrying capacities, transform water intensive sectors and support just transitions for those whose livelihoods must change.

In practical terms, the report urges governments to halt destructive groundwater depletion, wetland loss and uncontrolled pollution, and to strengthen enforcement against illegal withdrawals. It calls for reallocation of water rights and expectations in line with reduced availability, with particular protection for vulnerable groups. It also promotes major changes in agriculture and industry, including crop shifts, irrigation reforms and more efficient urban systems.

The authors argue that governance institutions must move beyond treating water solely as a good or service and instead protect the underlying natural capital and hydrological cycle that make water available. Efforts to safeguard supply will fail, they contend, if soils, aquifers, wetlands, glaciers and forests continue to deteriorate. New legal and regulatory frameworks are needed to integrate quantity, quality and ecosystem health.

The report highlights the potential for water to serve as a bridge in a fragmented world. Because every country, sector and community depends on freshwater, investing in water bankruptcy management delivers co benefits for climate mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity protection, land restoration, food security, employment and social harmony. Elevating water in global policy debates could help rebuild trust between North and South and across political divides within nations.

The authors argue that the current global water agenda, with its narrow focus on drinking water, sanitation and incremental efficiency gains, is no longer sufficient for the Anthropocene. They call for water to be recognized as an upstream opportunity sector whose management underpins progress on climate, biodiversity, land, health, security and development goals, rather than as a downstream impact sector that merely absorbs external shocks.

Upcoming UN water milestones are presented as critical opportunities to reset this agenda. These include high level preparatory meetings in Dakar, the 2026 and 2028 UN Water Conferences, the conclusion of the Water Action Decade in 2028 and the 2030 deadline for Sustainable Development Goal 6 on water and sanitation. The report urges governments and the UN system to use these events to formally acknowledge global water bankruptcy and embed monitoring and diagnostics into international frameworks.

The authors advocate wider use of Earth observation, artificial intelligence and integrated modelling to track water bankruptcy indicators, including depletion thresholds, subsidence, quality decline and ecosystem loss. They argue that threshold based management, informed by real time data, can guide more adaptive governance as hydrological conditions evolve.

Despite its stark diagnosis, the report presents water bankruptcy as a starting point for transformation rather than a verdict of hopelessness. Madani says declaring bankruptcy is about honesty and renewal, enabling societies to confront hard choices and design institutions that operate within new limits. He warns that delaying this shift will deepen deficits and make eventual adjustments more painful.

Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era is accompanied by a peer reviewed support paper titled Water Bankruptcy: The Formal Definition, published in the journal Water Resources Management. Together they provide a conceptual and empirical foundation for redefining how governments, institutions and communities understand and govern water in a permanently altered hydrological era.

