Iraq's famed 'hunchback' of Mosul rebuilt brick by brick

The Al-Hadba or "hunchback" minaret is part of the historic Al-Nuri Mosque from where former IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in July 2014 declared his "caliphate" that committed atrocities across swathes of both Syria and Iraq.
The mosque and minaret were destroyed in June 2017 during the battle to oust IS from Mosul, and Iraq's authorities accused the jihadists of planting explosives before their withdrawal.
The minaret and mosque are the latest landmarks in Mosul to be restored with the help of United Nations heritage body UNESCO, which has worked for five years to revive several sites there.
The Al-Hadba minaret of today is an exact replica of the old one, "built with the same bricks", said Abdullah Mahmoud of the Iraqi department of antiquities.
"Al-Hadba is our identity, and by restoring it, the identity of the city has been reclaimed."
The restored minaret's tilt has been retained at 160 centimetres (63 inches), just as it was in the 1960s.
However, engineers have reinforced the foundations so it no longer leans quite so precariously, as it began to do gradually after being built in the 12th century.
"The minaret's body from the inside needed 96,000 new bricks," Mahmoud said.
"But for the exterior we used 26,000 old bricks" to preserve its historical legacy.
- 'Massive change' -
Days before work was completed, hundreds of workers put the finishing touches to Al-Nuri's columns, dome and yard.
Mahmoud said the mihrab, a niche indicating the direction of Mecca, has been largely repaired using its original stones.
But the minbar, from where sermons are delivered, has lost most of its original pieces.
Across the street, Imad Zaki, a former muezzin at the mosque, said: "Every day I stand here for an hour to watch as they are restored to their original state."
"Today one can feel the spirituality. It's as if our souls have finally found peace," added the 52-year-old, wearing a long traditional Iraqi abaya, or robe.
Eighty percent of Mosul's old city was destroyed in the fight against IS, and more than 12,000 tons of rubble was removed for the UNESCO restoration project, which also included Al-Tahira and Our Lady of the Hour churches and 124 heritage houses.
The Al-Tahira Church, dating from 1862, has been rebuilt with its arcades, embellished pillars and stained-glass windows.
During restoration, workers discovered an underground cellar and large jars once used for wine. It now has a glass ceiling so visitors can look inside.
Maria Acetoso, senior project manager at UNESCO Iraq, said the project aimed "to work in parallel on meaningful monuments for the city and also to bring life back" to Mosul.
"When I arrived here in 2019 it looked like a ghost city," Acetoso said. "In five years plus, there has been a massive change."
- Scars of battle -
After IS was defeated, life returned to the city's streets, where the chatter of patrons in small cafes blended with the clatter of construction work at the mosque.
In the coming weeks, Iraqi authorities will inaugurate the restored landmarks.
But Mosul still bears scars from the ferocious fight against IS.
Tucked away in narrow old city alleyways are ruined houses. Some bear the word "safe" scrawled in red on walls, signalling that they that have been cleared of explosives.
The crumbling walls and shattered windows tell tales of displacement. Their original owners, mostly Christian, have yet to return.
Mohammed Kassem, 59, came back to the old city a few years ago, to a new house as his former home was just debris.
Mosul still "needs a great deal" of work before it is back to normal, he said.
"It needs its former residents... the Christians to come back. This is their place," Kassem added.
Across the street from Al-Nuri Mosque, Saad Mohammed, 65, said he hoped the restoration efforts will attract visitors to Mosul, although he still feels sad because of what it has lost.
But he couldn't help but smile when he looked up at the minaret from his little shop.
"We opened the window once and saw the black IS flag on top of the minaret. Then we opened it again and the minaret was gone," said Mohammed, who never left Mosul, even at the height of the fighting.
"Today the minaret has risen again, alongside the mosque and the churches. Now we feel safe," he said.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
Tradition and hi tech sync at China 'AI temple fair'; Tourist hot spot stokes viral nostalgia
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Novel high-heat lubricant drastically reduces friction
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Trump-ordered water release wasted billions of gallons: experts
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Can ocean-floor mining oversights help us regulate space debris and mining on the Moon?
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
|
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters