Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 RNACOREX maps cancer RNA networks to predict patient survival
illustration only

RNACOREX maps cancer RNA networks to predict patient survival

by Erica Marchand
 Pamplona, Spain (SPX) Dec 19, 2025

University of Navarra researchers have created RNACOREX, an open-source software tool that reconstructs gene regulatory networks from RNA data and applies them to cancer survival analysis. The team at the Institute of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DATAI) and the Cancer Center Clinica Universidad de Navarra validated the method with data from 13 tumor types compiled by The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) consortium. The study, published in PLOS Computational Biology, shows that RNACOREX can process thousands of molecules at once to detect key interactions that conventional analyses often miss, generating molecular network maps that clarify the mechanisms driving tumor behavior.

Inside cells, microRNAs (miRNAs) and messenger RNAs (mRNAs) interact within complex regulatory networks, and disruptions in these connections can lead to cancer and other diseases. Ruben Armananzas, head of the Digital Medicine Laboratory at DATAI and one of the lead authors, explained that "understanding the architecture of these networks is crucial for detecting, studying, and classifying different tumor types.

However, reliably identifying these networks is a challenge due to the vast amount of available data, the presence of many false signals, and the lack of accessible and precise tools capable of distinguishing which molecular interactions are truly associated with each disease". RNACOREX tackles this challenge by combining curated information from international databases with real gene-expression data analysis to rank miRNA-mRNA interactions by their biological relevance. Using this information, the software derives increasingly complex regulatory networks that can also serve as probabilistic models.

To assess its performance, the researchers evaluated RNACOREX on 13 cancer types, including breast, colon, lung, stomach, melanoma, and head and neck tumors, using data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) consortium.

"The software predicted patient survival with accuracy on par with sophisticated AI models, but with something many of those systems lack: clear, interpretable explanations of the molecular interactions behind the results", adds Aitor Oviedo-Madrid, a researcher at the Digital Medicine Laboratory of DATAI and first author of the study. RNACOREX not only identifies regulatory networks associated with clinical outcomes, but also uncovers molecular patterns shared across tumor types and highlights individual molecules of particular biomedical interest. These findings support new hypotheses about the mechanisms that regulate tumor growth and suggest possible diagnostic or therapeutic targets. "Our tool provides a reliable molecular 'map' that helps prioritize new biological targets, speeding up cancer research", he concludes.

RNACOREX is an open-source program available on GitHub and through the Python Package Index (PyPI), and it incorporates automated database downloads to streamline its use in laboratories and research centers. The project has been partially funded by the Government of Navarra through the ANDIA 2021 program and the ERA PerMed JTC2022 PORTRAIT initiative.

As artificial intelligence methods spread through genomics, Armananzas noted that "as artificial intelligence in genomics accelerates, RNACOREX positions itself as an explainable, easy-to-interpret solution and an alternative to 'black-box' models, helping bring omics data into biomedical practice". The University of Navarra team is adding features such as pathway analysis and additional interaction layers to build models that better capture the mechanisms that drive tumor growth and progression, with the aim of supporting precision oncology and connecting biomedicine, AI, and data science.

Research Report:RNACOREX - RNA coregulatory network explorer and classifier

Related Links
 Universidad de Navarra
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tech tracking to tackle human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe
 Hwange, Zimbabwe (AFP) Dec 12, 2025
 In the sun-scorched lands bordering Zimbabwe's largest wildlife sanctuary, Takesure Moyo pedals through his village each morning on a mission to help his community coexist with the elephants and predators that roam nearby. The 49-year-old is among several locals trained as community monitors under an initiative by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Zimbabwe's National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks). Equipped with a mobile phone, he uses an app to log sightings, spoor a ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid

 Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help

 Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief

 Economic losses from natural disasters down by a third in 2025: Swiss Re
FLORA AND FAUNA
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes

 New quantum chemistry method to unlock secrets of advanced materials
FLORA AND FAUNA
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

 Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather

 US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations

 Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
FLORA AND FAUNA
EU proposes indefinite approval for some pesticides

 Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

 Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
FLORA AND FAUNA
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

 Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory

 At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
FLORA AND FAUNA
Benin president says bulk of military not behind failed coup

 200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

 Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

 Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.