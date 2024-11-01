Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025

Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025

By Valentin RAKOVSKY
 Paris, France (AFP) Dec 31, 2025

Central Asia, the Sahel region and northern Europe experienced their hottest year on record in 2025, according to AFP analysis based on data from the European Copernicus programme.

Globally, the last 12 months are expected to be the third hottest ever recorded after 2024 and 2023, according to the provisional data, which will be confirmed by Copernicus in its annual report in early January.

But the average, which includes land and oceans, masks overall records for certain parts of the world.

Many poorer nations do not publish detailed climate data, so AFP has completed the global picture by independently analysing Copernicus data from climate models, measurements from about 20 satellites, and weather stations.

The data spans the whole world, hour by hour, since 1970.

Here is what the detailed analysis revealed for 2025, during which 120 monthly temperature records were broken in more than 70 countries.

- Records shattered in C.Asia -

Every country in Central Asia broke its annual temperature records.

Landlocked, mountainous Tajikistan, where only 41 percent of the population has access to safe drinking water, saw the highest abnormal temperatures in the world, at more than 3C above its seasonal averages from 1981 to 2010.

Monthly temperature records have been broken every month since May, with the exception of November.

Neighbouring countries such as Kazakhstan, Iran and Uzbekistan experienced temperatures 2C to 3C above the seasonal average.

- Up to 1.5C hotter in the Sahel -

Temperature records were beaten in several countries in the Sahel and west Africa.

Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Chad saw a rare divergence in temperatures, notching 0.7C to 1.5C above their seasonal average.

The last 12 months were the hottest ever recorded in Nigeria, and one of the fourth hottest in the other countries.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) network, who assess the role of human-induced climate change in extreme weather events, wrote in their annual report published on Monday that extreme heat events "have become almost 10 times more likely since 2015".

Countries in the Sahel -- the semi-arid region of west and north-central Africa stretching from Senegal to Sudan -- are among the most vulnerable to rising temperatures, with many already facing armed conflict, food insecurity and widespread poverty.

- Scorching summer in Europe-

Around 10 European countries are on the verge of, or coming close to, breaking their annual temperature record, notably due to an exceptional summer.

In Switzerland and several Balkan countries, summer temperatures were 2C and even 3C above their seasonal average.

Spain, Portugal and Britain also recorded their worst summer on record, with extreme heat fuelling massive wildfires.

The driest spring in more than a century led to a UK water shortage.

Northern Europe was largely spared the heatwave that hit Europe at the end of June but it instead experienced an abnormally warm autumn.

The last 12 months are expected to be one of the two warmest years on record in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
 La Jolla CA (SPX) Jan 01, 2026
 A new study from a team of researchers that includes faculty from the University of California San Diego and Princeton University shows how a mix of subsidies for clean energy and taxes on pollution can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. While these kinds of policy mixes are widely used in the real world, the study, published in Nature Climate Change, is the first to show how the combination of such policies can be simulated in economic models that are the bac ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Last Christians gather in ruins of Turkey's quake-hit Antakya

 Inside Chernobyl, Ukraine scrambles to repair radiation shield

 'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans

 Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
CLIMATE SCIENCE
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures

 Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

 US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules

 Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters

 Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport

 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

 Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Meat-loving Argentines shun beef as inflation bites

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields

 China says to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports

 From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters
CLIMATE SCIENCE
France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan

 One dead in southern Spain after flooding; Flash floods hit California

 Death toll from Spain flooding rises to three
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations

 UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau

 Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting

 Sudan's El-Fasher under the RSF, destroyed and 'full of bodies'
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia

 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.