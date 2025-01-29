RoGO Communications launches lightweight GPS tracking device for wildfire crews

This advanced version of the DropBlock is lighter and more compact, specifically engineered for firefighters who traverse remote wilderness areas where cellular networks are unavailable. These rugged devices not only provide real-time GPS tracking for personnel and resources but also relay hyper-local weather data from portable weather stations, including metrics such as wind speed, direction, temperature, and humidity. The integration of IoT sensor data facilitates lifesaving situational awareness and immediate tactical coordination.
"Based on feedback from wildland firefighter field trials, the new DropBlocks' reduced size and weight better enables immediate deployment to support the initial attack of a wildfire, the time of most dangerous risk to firefighters," said RoGO Chief Executive Officer Rod Goossen. Along with his brother Derek, a veteran of over 100 wildfire suppression teams, Goossen co-founded the company with a mission to develop life-saving technology for wildland firefighters.
Task Force Leaders, who typically manage multiple crew groups from a vehicle, are equipped with broadband satellite terminals to access high-bandwidth satellite data. This connectivity allows them to monitor DropBlock GPS locations and weather updates from handcrews and equipment, with all information shared in real time with Incident Command to ensure cohesive coordination.
RoGO's satellite communication systems operate globally and have been deployed in firefighting efforts across local, state, and federal agencies in the Western United States. Beyond wildfires, these systems also support first responders during hurricanes, floods, and search and rescue operations.
Field tests conducted by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management with six wildland fire handcrews highlighted the value of the smaller DropBlock design and introduced point-to-point data communication capabilities.
Additionally, RoGO is developing a new smartphone app that will provide point-to-point communications and tactical collaboration, alongside features for sharing location and weather data.
RoGO Communications
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
