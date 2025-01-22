Rubio to do away with climate, 'cultural' priorities at US State Dept

The approach marks a sharp turnaround from diplomacy under former president Joe Biden and secretary of state Antony Blinken, who among other appointments named the first-ever US special envoy on LGBTQ rights abroad.
"We must return to the basics of diplomacy by eliminating our focus on political and cultural causes that are divisive at home and deeply unpopular abroad," Rubio said in a statement.
"This will allow us to conduct a pragmatic foreign policy in cooperation with other nations to advance our core national interests."
On climate, a top priority for Biden who ramped up clean energy and international assistance for worst-hit countries, Rubio said that the State Department instead would focus on Trump's goal of "a return to American energy dominance."
"We must leverage our strengths and do away with climate policies that weaken America," Rubio said, while promising still to support "sensible environmental protections."
Rubio said that the State Department would also "no longer undertake any activities that facilitate or encourage mass migration," a veiled reference to work to resettle refugees, and would eliminate previous diversity goals in hiring.
Rubio, in his confirmation hearing, had promised to move the United States away from its post-Cold War emphasis on a "liberal global order" and instead pursue raw US national interest, saying that rivals such as China are doing likewise.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19
Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
How do we survive crises then and now
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
|
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces
The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters