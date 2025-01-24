Scientists predict what crops may thrive in the UK by 2080 due to climate change

The comprehensive research, part of the OpenCLIM project, examined the suitability of over 160 crops under temperature increases of 2 and 4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The findings suggest that while some traditional crops may decline, the UK's agricultural landscape could diversify significantly.
Lead researcher Dr. John Redhead, a Spatial Ecologist at UKCEH, commented, "Our climate is expected to change substantially over coming decades at a time when there will be rising demand for food due to population growth. It is therefore essential that arable farming becomes more resilient; one possible solution is growing different crops that are more suited to the new local conditions."
"Climate change is happening now, and its impacts will increase by 2080," said Dr. Redhead. "Whatever action is taken will involve big challenges in terms of where our food comes from and the way our agricultural landscapes are managed."
- Further research into viable crops identified as "winners."
- Updating agricultural supply and distribution systems to accommodate new crops.
- Exploring alternative farming methods like wet farming and vertical farming.
- Breeding heat- and drought-resistant varieties of current staple crops.
Professor Rachel Warren of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at UEA underscored the importance of proactive planning. "Without such data, agricultural systems are likely to be 'locked in' to current crops, with adaptations failing to keep pace with climate change or relying on practices that exacerbate its impacts, such as heavy irrigation that would increase water scarcity," she said.
The study's horizon-scanning approach could serve as a model for other countries assessing how climate change impacts their agriculture.
Research Report:National horizon-scanning for future crops under a changing UK climate
Related Links
UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19
Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
How do we survive crises then and now
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
|
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces
The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters