Earth Science News
WHALES AHOY
 Scores of dying dolphins wash ashore beach in Somalia
Scores of dying dolphins wash ashore beach in Somalia
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Mogadishu (AFP) Jan 24, 2025

Scores of dead and dying dolphins have washed ashore on a beach in Somalia, local officials said Friday, with horrified residents saying they had never witnessed anything like it.

Locals said at least 100 were stranded on Thursday afternoon on a stretch between the Bossaso port and Mareero beach in the northern Puntland region.

"The ministry of environment and the fisheries ministry are collaborating to urgently investigate this extraordinary incident," the region's government said, promising a formal report into what may have caused the rare event.

The exact number of stranded mammals could not be confirmed, Puntland's environment ministry said, but added that "residents in the area estimated around 100 dolphins washed ashore."

The ministry also commended residents who managed to rescue 30 dolphins by getting them back into the water alive.

Witness Abullahi Muse said 140 dolphins had come ashore "and most of them are dead, even though some are still alive".

"This is a horrible incident," he added.

"We have never seen such an incident before."

Several other witnesses gave similar tolls.

The Puntland environment ministry said dolphins were sometimes beached due to illegal fishing nets or water contamination.

While this many dolphins being stranded has not been reported before in Somalia, distressed cetaceans have been washing ashore around the world.

Scientists and conservationists have expressed concern over the deaths, blaming indiscriminate fishing techniques.

Related Links
 Follow the Whaling Debate

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WHALES AHOY
Bereaved orca seen carrying another dead calf in US waters
 Washington (AFP) Jan 3, 2025
 A bereaved female killer whale who carried her dead calf for more than two weeks in 2018 has again lost a newborn and is bearing its body, US marine researchers said. Scientists say whales are among the world's most intelligent animals, exhibiting complex social behavior including self-awareness and suffering. The Washington state-based Center for Whale Research said the endangered orca named Tahlequah, also known as J35, was spotted carrying her deceased calf in Puget Sound off Seattle on New Y ... read more
WHALES AHOY
Director of apocalyptic Sundance film lost home in LA fires

 Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 22 as search paused

 Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
WHALES AHOY
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
WHALES AHOY
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
WHALES AHOY
How is Antarctica melting

 Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
WHALES AHOY
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
WHALES AHOY
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings

 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building
WHALES AHOY
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 Italy defends expulsion of wanted Libya police chief

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
WHALES AHOY
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.