Study links slower renewal of deep North Atlantic waters to climate change

The research team focused on the North Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a current system that helps ventilate large parts of the global ocean. By combining observational data with simulations from coupled Earth system models, they reconstructed how ventilation has changed over the past three decades. The results reveal that North Atlantic waters today are markedly older on average than they were around 30 years ago.
To track the movement and history of water masses, the scientists used measurements of long lived industrial trace gases CFC 12 and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). These fluorinated greenhouse gases, which have entered the atmosphere from human activities since the 1980s, dissolve into surface waters and are carried into the ocean interior. Acting as chemical time stamps, their concentrations allow researchers to infer when a water parcel last equilibrated with the atmosphere.
In addition to the tracer measurements, the team analyzed output from seven coupled Earth system models. Across the region, the analysis shows that between the 1990s and the 2010s the mean water age in the North Atlantic increased by more than ten years. Over the same period, Apparent Oxygen Utilization also rose. This metric describes the difference between the oxygen concentration seawater would have if it were in equilibrium with the oxygen rich atmosphere at the surface and the lower oxygen concentration measured at depth.
A larger Apparent Oxygen Utilization indicates that more oxygen has been consumed by respiration within the ocean interior during the time since the water was last ventilated. The observed increase in both water age and Apparent Oxygen Utilization therefore points to a decline in ventilation, with less recently ventilated, oxygen rich surface water reaching depth. This pattern is particularly pronounced outside the Labrador Sea, a key region for deep water formation, even though natural variability in winds and weather still causes substantial year to year fluctuations.
"Our results show that ventilation of the deep North Atlantic is weakening - even though individual regions may respond more strongly or more weakly at times," says first author Haichao Guo, who recently completed his doctoral work in the Biogeochemical Modelling research unit at GEOMAR. The team then interpreted the long term trend by comparing observations with climate model simulations that include both natural variations and human driven climate change. All models consistently produce an ageing of North Atlantic waters.
While natural variability can explain regional or short term fluctuations, it does not account for the persistent multi decadal ageing pattern seen across ocean basins. The authors conclude that the signal is more consistent with anthropogenic climate change than with internal variability alone. The findings therefore point to a robust climate driven weakening of deep water renewal in the North Atlantic.
Weaker ventilation in this region has far reaching implications because the North Atlantic circulation strongly influences the global climate system. It helps set how much heat and carbon dioxide the ocean can absorb from the atmosphere and how effectively deep waters are supplied with oxygen. If ventilation slows, the ocean's long term capacity to store heat and carbon dioxide declines, and oxygen concentrations in deeper layers fall, with potential consequences for marine ecosystems that depend on well oxygenated habitats.
Model studies suggest that changes in deep water renewal are very sluggish, meaning that once ventilation has weakened, the altered state can persist for centuries even if anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions were reduced. The new study concentrates on water masses with ages up to about 200 years because the industrial trace gases used as tracers only constrain relatively young waters. Investigating deeper and older layers will require additional tracers and longer time series.
The results also suggest that current climate models may underestimate the magnitude of the observed changes in North Atlantic ventilation. The researchers attribute this in part to overly simple representations of deep mixing processes in the ocean. However, the direction of change, towards increasing water age, is consistent across all models and observations, giving confidence that the trend is real.
"The combination of observations and models provides a consistent picture: North Atlantic waters are ageing - and this is in line with the expected weakening of North Atlantic circulation as a consequence of global warming," says co author Professor Andreas Oschlies, head of the Biogeochemical Modelling research unit at GEOMAR. The study appears in the journal Nature Communications under the title "North Atlantic ventilation change over the past three decades is potentially driven by climate change."
Research Report:North Atlantic ventilation change over the past three decades is potentially driven by climate change
Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel (GEOMAR)
