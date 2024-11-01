Sweden's death toll from storm rises to three

The storm, dubbed Johannes in Sweden, swept over large parts of the northern half of the country and western parts of Finland.
A man in his 60s who had been working in the forest was hit by a falling tree on Saturday in Hofors in Sweden, police said on Sunday.
He later died of his injuries in the hospital.
The fatality adds to the two reported on Saturday: a man in his 50s died at the hospital after also being hit by a falling tree near the Kungsberget ski resort in central Sweden, Mats Lann of Gavleborg police told AFP.
Further north, regional utility Hemab said that one of its employees had died in an accident "in the field".
Broadcaster SVT reported that the worker had also been caught under a falling tree.
Strong gusts toppled trees, disrupted traffic and caused large power outages in Sweden and Finland.
In Finland, more than 85,000 homes were still without power around 12 am local time (10 gmt) on Sunday after a peak of over 180,000.
Energy companies warned the reparation work might take several days.
Meanwhile, Swedish news agency TT reported that at least 40,000 Swedish homes were still left without electricity on Sunday morning.
Two dead as storm batters Nordics
Stockholm (AFP) Dec 27, 2025 - Two people died Saturday in Sweden, authorities and a utility said, as a storm battered Norway, Sweden and Finland, leaving thousands without power.
The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued alerts for strong winds for large parts of the northern half of the country as Storm Johannes hit the country.
One fatality, a man in his 50s, was reported near the Kungsberget ski resort in central Sweden.
The man was hit by a falling tree, Mats Lann of Gavleborg police told AFP. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Further north, regional utility Hemab said that one of its employees had died in an accident "in the field".
Broadcaster SVT reported that the worker had also been caught under a falling tree.
Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that over 120,000 homes in Finland were without power, with the western part of the country being hit the worst.
Swedish news agency TT reported that over 40,000 Swedish homes were left without electricity.
Traffic at the Kittila airport in northern Finland was halted after heavy winds pushed a passenger plane and a smaller plane off the runway and into a bank of snow, Finnish media reported. There were no injuries.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Economic losses from natural disasters down by a third in 2025: Swiss Re
Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help
Spain to set up national climate shelter network: PM
Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures
Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport
Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters
Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat
Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges
Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
|
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
EU proposes indefinite approval for some pesticides
China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open
At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
Levee break near Seattle prompts evacuation order
Flash flood kills dozens in Morocco town
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
Benin hunts soldiers behind failed coup
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
G.Bissau junta says coup leader barred from running for president
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters