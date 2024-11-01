Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 Sweden's death toll from storm rises to three

by AFP Staff Writers
 Helsinki (AFP) Dec 28, 2025

The death toll in Sweden rose to three after a storm battered Scandinavia Saturday and overnight, with thousands still without power on Sunday.

The storm, dubbed Johannes in Sweden, swept over large parts of the northern half of the country and western parts of Finland.

A man in his 60s who had been working in the forest was hit by a falling tree on Saturday in Hofors in Sweden, police said on Sunday.

He later died of his injuries in the hospital.

The fatality adds to the two reported on Saturday: a man in his 50s died at the hospital after also being hit by a falling tree near the Kungsberget ski resort in central Sweden, Mats Lann of Gavleborg police told AFP.

Further north, regional utility Hemab said that one of its employees had died in an accident "in the field".

Broadcaster SVT reported that the worker had also been caught under a falling tree.

Strong gusts toppled trees, disrupted traffic and caused large power outages in Sweden and Finland.

In Finland, more than 85,000 homes were still without power around 12 am local time (10 gmt) on Sunday after a peak of over 180,000.

Energy companies warned the reparation work might take several days.

Meanwhile, Swedish news agency TT reported that at least 40,000 Swedish homes were still left without electricity on Sunday morning.

Two dead as storm batters Nordics
Stockholm (AFP) Dec 27, 2025 - Two people died Saturday in Sweden, authorities and a utility said, as a storm battered Norway, Sweden and Finland, leaving thousands without power.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued alerts for strong winds for large parts of the northern half of the country as Storm Johannes hit the country.

One fatality, a man in his 50s, was reported near the Kungsberget ski resort in central Sweden.

The man was hit by a falling tree, Mats Lann of Gavleborg police told AFP. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Further north, regional utility Hemab said that one of its employees had died in an accident "in the field".

Broadcaster SVT reported that the worker had also been caught under a falling tree.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that over 120,000 homes in Finland were without power, with the western part of the country being hit the worst.

Swedish news agency TT reported that over 40,000 Swedish homes were left without electricity.

Traffic at the Kittila airport in northern Finland was halted after heavy winds pushed a passenger plane and a smaller plane off the runway and into a bank of snow, Finnish media reported. There were no injuries.

