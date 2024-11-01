Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Trump says 'very dangerous' for UK to deal with China

Trump says 'very dangerous' for UK to deal with China

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 30, 2026

US President Donald Trump said Thursday it was "very dangerous" for close ally Britain to deal with China, as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump made the remarks to reporters while attending the premiere of a documentary about his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Asked on the press line for his reaction to Britain "getting into business" with China, the president said: "Well it's very dangerous for them to do that."

Starmer's visit to China is the first by a British premier since 2018 and follows a slew of Western leaders seeking a rapprochement with Beijing recently, seen by many as a pivot from an increasingly unpredictable United States.

On Thursday, Starmer met with Xi and other Chinese officials, and signed several cooperation agreements.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also visited China in mid-January and reached agreements on trade and tourism.

Afterward, Trump threatened to hit Canadian imports with 100-percent tariffs if Carney made further deals with Beijing -- a threat the Canadian PM later dismissed as a negotiating tactic.

Trump, after remarking Thursday on Britain, added: "It's even more dangerous, I think, for Canada to get into business with China. Canada is not doing well. They're doing very poorly, and you can't look at China as the answer."

Britain's Starmer seeks to bolster China ties despite Trump warning
Beijing (AFP) Jan 30, 2026 - Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday that the UK has a "huge amount to offer" China, after his attempts to forge closer ties prompted warnings from US President Donald Trump.

The first visit to China by a British prime minister in eight years, Starmer's trip follows in the footsteps of other Western leaders looking to counter an increasingly volatile United States.

Leaders from France, Canada and Finland have flocked to Beijing in recent weeks, recoiling from Trump's bid to seize Greenland and tariff threats against NATO allies.

When asked by reporters about Britain "getting into business" with China, Trump warned it was "very dangerous for them to do that".

Starmer met top Chinese leaders, including Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, with both sides highlighting the need for closer ties.

The British leader told business representatives from the UK and China on Friday morning that both sides had "warmly engaged" and "made some real progress".

"The UK has got a huge amount to offer," he said in a short speech at the UK-China Business Forum at the Bank of China.

The meetings the previous day provided "just the level of engagement that we hoped for", Starmer said.

He signed a series of agreements on Thursday, with Beijing allowing visa-free travel for British passport holders visiting China for under 30 days.

Starmer hailed the agreements as "symbolic of what we're doing with the relationship".

He will travel to economic powerhouse Shanghai in the afternoon and continue his Asia trip with a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

- Visas and whisky -

The new visa deal brings Britain in line with about 50 other countries granted visa-free travel, including France, Germany, Australia and Japan, and follows a similar agreement made between China and Canada this month.

The agreements signed also included cooperation on targeting supply chains used by migrant smugglers, as well as on British exports to China, health and strengthening a UK-China trade commission.

The issue of irregular migrants is highly sensitive for Starmer, who has promised to crack down on people smugglers and stem a wave of arrivals that has fuelled rising support for the far right.

China also agreed to reduce tariffs on British whisky to five percent, down from 10 percent, according to Downing Street.

Xi told Starmer on Thursday that their countries should strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the context of a "complex and intertwined" international situation.

Relations between China and the UK deteriorated from 2020 when Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and cracked down on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.

However, China -- the world's second-largest economy -- remains Britain's third-largest trading partner, and Starmer is hoping deals with Beijing will help fulfil his primary goal of boosting UK economic growth.

British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca said Thursday that it would invest $15 billion in China through 2030 to expand its medicines manufacturing and research, with its chief executive Pascal Soriot, part of a delegation of around 60 business leaders accompanying Starmer.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
US to slap full tariffs on Canada if it seals China trade deal: Treasury secretary
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 25, 2026
 The United States will impose 100-percent tariffs on Canadian imports should Ottawa finalize a new trade deal with China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday, amplifying a similar threat from President Donald Trump a day earlier. "We can't let Canada become an opening that the Chinese pour their cheap goods into the US," Bessent said on ABC's "This Week." During a visit to Beijing on January 16, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a thaw in bilateral relations with China, say ... read more
TRADE WARS
Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years

 Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up

 China factory explosion death toll rises to 9

 Poland moves to phase out aid for Ukrainian refugees
TRADE WARS
Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission

 JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study

 China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible
TRADE WARS
'So little we know': in submersibles revealing the deep sea

 South Africa embraces water tastings as Washington reels from sewage leak

 UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy

 Long-awaited first snowfall brings relief to water-scarce Kabul
TRADE WARS
Greenland dispute is 'wake-up call' for Europe: Macron

 NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security; Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland

 Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history

 Danish PM backs NATO 'permanent presence' around Greenland
TRADE WARS
'Our children are next' fear Kenyans as drought wipes out livestock

 Chinese quadriplegic runs farm with just one finger

 Cabio Biotech: Chinese firm under fire in infant formula recall

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
TRADE WARS
Russian volcano puts on display in latest eruption

 'I wanted to die': survivors recount Mozambique flood terror

 South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged
TRADE WARS
Sudan paramilitary used mass graves to conceal war crimes: ICC deputy prosecutor

 US military working with Nigeria as part of wider Islamic State pivot

 Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers

 Sudan army says breaks RSF siege on southern city Dilling
TRADE WARS
Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world

 To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space

 China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.