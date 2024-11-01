Trump says 'very dangerous' for UK to deal with China

Trump made the remarks to reporters while attending the premiere of a documentary about his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.
Asked on the press line for his reaction to Britain "getting into business" with China, the president said: "Well it's very dangerous for them to do that."
Starmer's visit to China is the first by a British premier since 2018 and follows a slew of Western leaders seeking a rapprochement with Beijing recently, seen by many as a pivot from an increasingly unpredictable United States.
On Thursday, Starmer met with Xi and other Chinese officials, and signed several cooperation agreements.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also visited China in mid-January and reached agreements on trade and tourism.
Afterward, Trump threatened to hit Canadian imports with 100-percent tariffs if Carney made further deals with Beijing -- a threat the Canadian PM later dismissed as a negotiating tactic.
Trump, after remarking Thursday on Britain, added: "It's even more dangerous, I think, for Canada to get into business with China. Canada is not doing well. They're doing very poorly, and you can't look at China as the answer."
Britain's Starmer seeks to bolster China ties despite Trump warning
Beijing (AFP) Jan 30, 2026 - Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday that the UK has a "huge amount to offer" China, after his attempts to forge closer ties prompted warnings from US President Donald Trump.
The first visit to China by a British prime minister in eight years, Starmer's trip follows in the footsteps of other Western leaders looking to counter an increasingly volatile United States.
Leaders from France, Canada and Finland have flocked to Beijing in recent weeks, recoiling from Trump's bid to seize Greenland and tariff threats against NATO allies.
When asked by reporters about Britain "getting into business" with China, Trump warned it was "very dangerous for them to do that".
Starmer met top Chinese leaders, including Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, with both sides highlighting the need for closer ties.
The British leader told business representatives from the UK and China on Friday morning that both sides had "warmly engaged" and "made some real progress".
"The UK has got a huge amount to offer," he said in a short speech at the UK-China Business Forum at the Bank of China.
The meetings the previous day provided "just the level of engagement that we hoped for", Starmer said.
He signed a series of agreements on Thursday, with Beijing allowing visa-free travel for British passport holders visiting China for under 30 days.
Starmer hailed the agreements as "symbolic of what we're doing with the relationship".
He will travel to economic powerhouse Shanghai in the afternoon and continue his Asia trip with a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
- Visas and whisky -
The new visa deal brings Britain in line with about 50 other countries granted visa-free travel, including France, Germany, Australia and Japan, and follows a similar agreement made between China and Canada this month.
The agreements signed also included cooperation on targeting supply chains used by migrant smugglers, as well as on British exports to China, health and strengthening a UK-China trade commission.
The issue of irregular migrants is highly sensitive for Starmer, who has promised to crack down on people smugglers and stem a wave of arrivals that has fuelled rising support for the far right.
China also agreed to reduce tariffs on British whisky to five percent, down from 10 percent, according to Downing Street.
Xi told Starmer on Thursday that their countries should strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the context of a "complex and intertwined" international situation.
Relations between China and the UK deteriorated from 2020 when Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and cracked down on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.
However, China -- the world's second-largest economy -- remains Britain's third-largest trading partner, and Starmer is hoping deals with Beijing will help fulfil his primary goal of boosting UK economic growth.
British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca said Thursday that it would invest $15 billion in China through 2030 to expand its medicines manufacturing and research, with its chief executive Pascal Soriot, part of a delegation of around 60 business leaders accompanying Starmer.
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years
Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up
China factory explosion death toll rises to 9
Poland moves to phase out aid for Ukrainian refugees
Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission
JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible
'So little we know': in submersibles revealing the deep sea
South Africa embraces water tastings as Washington reels from sewage leak
UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy
Long-awaited first snowfall brings relief to water-scarce Kabul
Greenland dispute is 'wake-up call' for Europe: Macron
NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security; Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history
Danish PM backs NATO 'permanent presence' around Greenland
|
'Our children are next' fear Kenyans as drought wipes out livestock
Chinese quadriplegic runs farm with just one finger
Cabio Biotech: Chinese firm under fire in infant formula recall
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
Russian volcano puts on display in latest eruption
'I wanted to die': survivors recount Mozambique flood terror
South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods
South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged
Sudan paramilitary used mass graves to conceal war crimes: ICC deputy prosecutor
US military working with Nigeria as part of wider Islamic State pivot
Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers
Sudan army says breaks RSF siege on southern city Dilling
Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world
To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters