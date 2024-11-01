Trump says 'very dangerous' for UK to deal with China



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 30, 2026



US President Donald Trump said Thursday it was "very dangerous" for close ally Britain to deal with China, as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump made the remarks to reporters while attending the premiere of a documentary about his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Asked on the press line for his reaction to Britain "getting into business" with China, the president said: "Well it's very dangerous for them to do that."

Starmer's visit to China is the first by a British premier since 2018 and follows a slew of Western leaders seeking a rapprochement with Beijing recently, seen by many as a pivot from an increasingly unpredictable United States.

On Thursday, Starmer met with Xi and other Chinese officials, and signed several cooperation agreements.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also visited China in mid-January and reached agreements on trade and tourism.

Afterward, Trump threatened to hit Canadian imports with 100-percent tariffs if Carney made further deals with Beijing -- a threat the Canadian PM later dismissed as a negotiating tactic.

Trump, after remarking Thursday on Britain, added: "It's even more dangerous, I think, for Canada to get into business with China. Canada is not doing well. They're doing very poorly, and you can't look at China as the answer."

Britain's Starmer seeks to bolster China ties despite Trump warning

Beijing (AFP) Jan 30, 2026 - Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday that the UK has a "huge amount to offer" China, after his attempts to forge closer ties prompted warnings from US President Donald Trump.

The first visit to China by a British prime minister in eight years, Starmer's trip follows in the footsteps of other Western leaders looking to counter an increasingly volatile United States.

Leaders from France, Canada and Finland have flocked to Beijing in recent weeks, recoiling from Trump's bid to seize Greenland and tariff threats against NATO allies.

When asked by reporters about Britain "getting into business" with China, Trump warned it was "very dangerous for them to do that".

Starmer met top Chinese leaders, including Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, with both sides highlighting the need for closer ties.

The British leader told business representatives from the UK and China on Friday morning that both sides had "warmly engaged" and "made some real progress".

"The UK has got a huge amount to offer," he said in a short speech at the UK-China Business Forum at the Bank of China.

The meetings the previous day provided "just the level of engagement that we hoped for", Starmer said.

He signed a series of agreements on Thursday, with Beijing allowing visa-free travel for British passport holders visiting China for under 30 days.

Starmer hailed the agreements as "symbolic of what we're doing with the relationship".

He will travel to economic powerhouse Shanghai in the afternoon and continue his Asia trip with a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

- Visas and whisky -

The new visa deal brings Britain in line with about 50 other countries granted visa-free travel, including France, Germany, Australia and Japan, and follows a similar agreement made between China and Canada this month.

The agreements signed also included cooperation on targeting supply chains used by migrant smugglers, as well as on British exports to China, health and strengthening a UK-China trade commission.

The issue of irregular migrants is highly sensitive for Starmer, who has promised to crack down on people smugglers and stem a wave of arrivals that has fuelled rising support for the far right.

China also agreed to reduce tariffs on British whisky to five percent, down from 10 percent, according to Downing Street.

Xi told Starmer on Thursday that their countries should strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the context of a "complex and intertwined" international situation.

Relations between China and the UK deteriorated from 2020 when Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and cracked down on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.

However, China -- the world's second-largest economy -- remains Britain's third-largest trading partner, and Starmer is hoping deals with Beijing will help fulfil his primary goal of boosting UK economic growth.

British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca said Thursday that it would invest $15 billion in China through 2030 to expand its medicines manufacturing and research, with its chief executive Pascal Soriot, part of a delegation of around 60 business leaders accompanying Starmer.

