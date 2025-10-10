UN calls on Madagascar to avoid unnecessary force against protesters

Several thousand anti-government demonstrators marched in Antananarivo Thursday in the latest demonstration in two weeks of anti-government unrest sparked by anger over power and water shortages in the impoverished Indian ocean island.
AFP reporters on the ground saw at least six people injured and a man left unconscious on the ground after he was chased and severely beaten by security forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and armoured vehicles to disperse the crowds.
"We're receiving troubling reports of continued violence against protesters by the gendarmerie," the UN's human rights office said in a post on social media Friday.
UN High commissioner for human rights Volker Turk "renews his call on security forces to desist from unnecessary force and to uphold the rights to free association and peaceful assembly," it said.
Madagascar's security forces on Friday recognised that it had taken "strict measures" as they claimed the protesters aimed to "terrorise the population" and "incite looting".
The United Nations said on September 29 that at least 22 people had been killed in the first days of protests.
Rajoelina has disputed the toll, saying on Wednesday that there were "12 confirmed deaths and all of these individuals were looters and vandals".
After initially adopting a conciliatory tone and dismissing his entire government, the president appointed a military officer as prime minister on October 6 and chose to make the first appointments in his new cabinet to the ministries of the armed forces, public security and armed police, announcing that the country "no longer needs disturbances".
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defence ministry source
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing
Uncovering new physics in metals manufacturing
New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
US wastewater plants emit double the greenhouse gases in official estimates
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Shackleton's sunken polar ship may have been weaker than thought
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
Veggie 'burgers' face the chop as EU lawmakers back labeling ban
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Heavy rainfall cuts off village, causes power outages in Romania
Thousands stranded as record floods submerge Vietnam streets
Girl's remains identifed 14 years after Japan tsunami
At least 14 soldiers killed in South Sudan as 'love triangle' turns bloody
In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91
Jane Goodall's final wish: blast Trump, Musk and Putin to space
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters