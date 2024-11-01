US deploys troops to Ecuador for anti-drugs operation

The deployment comes amid a deepening standoff between the United States and Latin American oil producer Venezuela, whose leader Washington accuses of drug trafficking.
The US personnel will be deployed at Ecuador's Manta air force base, which served as a US base for a decade until 2009.
Ecuadoran voters in November overwhelmingly rejected a bid by President Daniel Noboa to lift the country's ban on foreign military bases.
According to the US embassy in Quito, the deployment is a "temporary operation with the Ecuadorian Air Force in Manta."
The "short-term joint effort" will "enhance the capacity of the Ecuadorian military forces to combat narco-terrorists, including strengthening intelligence gathering and anti-drug trafficking capabilities, and is designed to protect the United States and Ecuador from the threats we share," the embassy said.
Noboa, one of Trump's closest allies in Latin America, said the operation "will allow us to identify and dismantle drug trafficking routes, and subdue those who thought they could take over the country."
Noboa is attempting to roll back a wave of drug cartel violence that has turned what was once one of South America's safest countries into one of its deadliest.
The ports of Guayaquil and Manta have become key exit points for cocaine produced in neighboring Colombia and Peru.
The right-wing Noboa has argued that Ecuador needs outside help to fight the gangs vying for control of trafficking routes.
The United States under Trump is aggressively moving to combat drug operations in Latin America.
At the heart of the campaign is a growing conflict with the hard-left government in Venezuela.
Massive US naval and air forces have been deployed in waters off Latin America and dozens of small boats allegedly running drugs have been bombed in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, killing at least 95 people so far.
Trump has also sought to pile economic pain on Venezuela by announcing a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers used to transport Venezuelan oil.
Related Links
21st Century Pirates
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid
Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help
Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics
Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models
Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather
US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat
Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
|
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides
Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open
China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone
Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory
At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
G.Bissau junta says coup leader barred from running for president
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters