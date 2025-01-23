Earth Science News
WOOD PILE
 WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices
WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Stockholm (AFP) Jan 23, 2025

Sweden and Finland, Europe's most forested countries, are not doing enough to protect their primary and old-growth forests, falling short of EU commitments, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in a report Thursday.

"Thousands of hectares of forests with high conservation value are logged each year, despite their importance for climate stability, biodiversity, and long-term ecological health," said the WWF.

The two Nordic countries are "exploiting loopholes to allow logging in forests that should be safeguarded," the organisation said in a statement.

Private forest owners insist they are complying with current legislation and that their felling of trees is sensible.

"Nobody cuts down trees just for the fun of it," Magnus Kindbom, forestry director at the Federation of Swedish Farmers (LRF), told AFP. "It's because there's a need in society.

"And if we didn't use wood products, which have no negative impact on the climate, then we would have to use more fossil fuels, which always have a negative impact on the climate," he added.

"That's the dilemma we face: how to find the best compromise between having access to more biomass to improve the climate, and understanding its impact on biodiversity."

- 'Dilemma' -

In Sweden, the forestry industry accounts for around 140,000 jobs according to the Swedish Forest Industries Federation, which represents companies in the pulp, paper and wood-processing industries.

At the same time, forests -- the second largest carbon sink after the oceans -- help mitigate climate change, which for the WWF underlines the importance of preserving them.

According to the EU's Nature Restoration Law, which came into force in August, 20 percent of natural areas -- including forests and marshes -- must be restored by 2030 to the state they were in the 1950s.

This applies to all forests, whether natural or cultivated for forestry purposes -- not just protected areas.

"The current government has shown a low ambition to strictly protect primary and old-growth forests on private lands," the WWF said.

"Consequently, Sweden has an ongoing loss of primary and old-growth forests due to clear-cutting," the environmental group argued.

- 'Rare' -

Sweden's Minister for Rural Affairs, Peter Kullgren, told AFP that the criticism was unfounded.

"Sweden is a leader in forest protection," he said in a written statement.

"Over 25 percent of Sweden's forests have already been taken out of production, and over 10 percent are already strictly protected.

"This makes Sweden one of the EU countries closest to achieving the biodiversity goal" for 2030, he added.

At the same time, Sweden's forests are far from what they were in 1950, according to a 2024 article published by Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences' (SLU) Swedish Species Information Centre.

It argued that much of the biodiversity in the country's forests was not faring well.

"Logging of high nature-value forests is one of the main reasons why forest species" are threatened, the article said.

According to SLU, sufficiently ancient forests are now "rare" in Sweden and "only a few percent of productive forest land can be qualified as old in the biological sense".

Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WOOD PILE
Activists slam 'destructive' Indonesia forest conversion plan
 Jakarta (AFP) Jan 20, 2025
 Indonesia's plan to convert millions of hectares of forests for food and energy use is "environmentally illogical and destructive," and risks irreversible environmental and biodiversity loss, activists warned Monday. The Indonesian government wants to turn 20 million hectares (49 million acres) of forest into areas for food and energy production and water reserves, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni recently said in a statement. The government has identified 1.1 million hectares of land that cou ... read more
WOOD PILE
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border

 How do we survive crises then and now

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
WOOD PILE
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
WOOD PILE
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
WOOD PILE
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
WOOD PILE
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
WOOD PILE
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
WOOD PILE
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
WOOD PILE
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.