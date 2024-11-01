Wildland fires estimated to release more organic air pollutants

The study, published in Environmental Science and Technology, focuses on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and on intermediate- and semi-volatile organic compounds (IVOCs and SVOCs), which more readily form fine particulate matter that can harm human health when inhaled. Many earlier inventories emphasized VOCs and largely omitted IVOCs and SVOCs because their numbers are large and measurements are difficult, leading to potential underestimates of fire-related pollution.
Lead author Lyuyin Huang reports that incorporating these additional organic gases raises estimated global wildland fire emissions of organic compounds by about 21 percent compared with previous assessments. Huang describes the updated global inventory as a basis for more detailed air-quality modeling, health risk assessment and climate policy analysis linked to wildland fire smoke.
The team, led by Shuxiao Wang, accessed a database of burned land area for global forest, grass and peatland wildland fires from 1997 to 2023, then combined these data with emission measurements of VOCs, IVOCs, SVOCs and extremely low volatility organic compounds for each vegetation type. For vegetation types without field measurements, the researchers used laboratory experiments to predict the mix of organic compounds released, then calculated annual emissions around the world.
Their calculations indicate that wildland fires emitted an average of 143 million tons of airborne organic compounds per year over the study period, with the inclusion of IVOCs and SVOCs accounting for the 21 percent increase over past estimates. The results suggest that these partially volatile compounds from fires may play a larger role in fine particle formation and air quality than earlier inventories implied.
When the researchers compared this new wildland fire inventory with a previous estimate of organic emissions from human activities, they concluded that human sources still dominate total organic gas emissions globally. However, fires and human activities release comparable amounts of IVOCs and SVOCs, indicating that both sectors are important contributors to the components that efficiently generate fine particulate pollution.
The analysis also highlights regions where emissions from wildland fires and human activities overlap, including Equatorial Asia, Northern Hemisphere Africa and Southeast Asia. The authors say these emission hotspots face complex air-quality challenges that require strategies targeting both fire management and anthropogenic sources to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants.
The work received support from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the National Key R and D Program of China, the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology and the Center of High Performance Computing at Tsinghua University. The article Global Wildland Fire Emissions of Full-Volatility Organic Compounds from 1997 to 2023 was published in Environmental Science and Technology on December 29, 2025.
Research Report:Global Wildland Fire Emissions of Full-Volatility Organic Compounds from 1997 to 2023
Related Links
American Chemical Society
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Last Christians gather in ruins of Turkey's quake-hit Antakya
'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans
Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
Economic losses from natural disasters down by a third in 2025: Swiss Re
Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures
US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules
Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport
Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters
Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat
Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges
Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
|
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters
China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
EU proposes indefinite approval for some pesticides
Heavy rain, flash floods hit California
6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan
One dead in southern Spain after flooding; Flash floods hit California
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau
Sudan's El-Fasher under the RSF, destroyed and 'full of bodies'
Ivory Coast ruling party set for election landslide: early results
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters