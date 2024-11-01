Chile wildfires rage for third day, entire towns wiped out

The blazes started Saturday in the Nuble and Biobio regions -- about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Santiago -- and have since ripped through an area the size of the US city of Detroit.
Around 1,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged, officials said.
President Gabriel Boric said Monday that firefighters had managed to contain some of the blazes but that others remained "very active" and that new fires had broken out in the Araucania region bordering Biobio.
Both Nuble and Biobio were declared disaster areas, allowing for the deployment of soldiers who patrolled a desolate landscape of melted cars, twisted metal and houses reduced to rubble.
"It was horrible. I tried to wet the house as much as possible, but I saw the flames coming toward my neighborhood. I grabbed my son, my brother got my dog out, and we fled," Yagora Vasquez, a resident of the small port town of Lirquen, which was particularly hard hit, told AFP.
Residents returned to what remained of their homes on Monday, digging through the rubble and ash to salvage what they could.
Vasquez told AFP she had chosen to live in Lirquen -- on a hill far from the sea -- after seeing the devastation wrought by the tsunami of 2010 that killed more than 500 people in the same region of Chile.
This time the threat came from the forest.
- 'A wave of fire' -
Mareli Torres similarly moved away from the coast after the tsunami, only for her home to be destroyed this weekend in "a wave of fire, not water."
"This is much worse, much more devastating. In the earthquake the sea surged, there was destruction, but compared to this it's nothing," said Torres, 53.
Of the two-story house she lived in with her family for nearly two decades, only blackened walls and a haze of smoke remained.
More than 3,500 firefighters were fighting the fires in Nuble and Biobio on Monday.
Temperatures in the area hit around 25C (77F) on Monday, slightly lower than at the weekend.
Wildfires have severely impacted south-central Chile in recent years, especially in its warmest and driest months of January and February.
A 2024 study led by researchers at the Santiago-based Center for Climate and Resilience Research, found climate change had "conditioned the occurrence of extreme fire seasons in south-central Chile" by contributing to a long-term drying and warming trend.
In February 2024, several fires broke out simultaneously near the city of Vina del Mar, northwest of Santiago, resulting in 138 deaths, according to the public prosecutor's office.
Unprecedently large areas of the country burnt during the 2016-17 and 2022-23 fire seasons.
Elsewhere in southern South America, wildfires have burnt more than 15,000 hectares in recent days in Argentine Patagonia.
Related Links
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees
Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty
Trump offers Egypt to mediate on Ethiopia dam
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?
NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic
EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
World-first ice archive to guard secrets of melting glaciers
|
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Quake hits northeast Sicily, no damage reported
Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone
South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged
US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border
Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief
Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms
In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: official data
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters