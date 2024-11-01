Heavy snow in US strands drivers in 100-vehicle crash



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 19, 2026



Law enforcement officials said Monday they were working to clear roads after a 100-vehicle crash occurred on snow-blanketed roads in the northern state of Michigan.

Michigan State Police said numerous injuries were reported in the crash, with none "believed to be fatal," after big rig trucks and vehicles collided on the I-196 corridor, causing many vehicles to run off the road in "multiple slide offs."

The Monday morning incident included 30-40 semi-trucks, piled up and blocking the typically busy interstate road, which remained closed hours later.

Officials urged motorists to slow down in "treacherous" conditions Monday, with a winter storm continuing to dump snow on the region and temperatures expected to fall to -8 degrees Fahrehnheit (-22 degrees Celsius) including wind chill.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said "snow and blowing snow" with accumulations of up to four inches were expected overnight, bringing the current storm total to as high as 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) for portions of southwest and west central Michigan.

"Travel is not recommended in the area," NWS said in a statement.

Related Links

It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com

