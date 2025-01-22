Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Netherlands must lower nitrogen emissions, court rules
Netherlands must lower nitrogen emissions, court rules
 by AFP Staff Writers
 The Hague (AFP) Jan 22, 2025

The Netherlands must meet its 2030 target to reduce nitrogen emissions or face a 10-million euro ($1.1 million) penalty, a court said Wednesday in a case brought by Greenpeace.

In a rare sanction for the state, a court in The Hague said the Dutch government had not made enough effort to halt the progressive decline of several EU protected nature reserves needed to absorb nitrogen.

Excess quantities of nitrogen can have harmful consequences on water, soil and air quality.

The court said nitrogen deposits measured in these protected areas, part of the European Natura 2000 programme, are much higher than what they can absorb, contravening both Dutch and European law.

It added that it was already too late for the Netherlands to reach its 2025 targets, but ordered the nation to do everything it could to meet those it had set for the end of 2030.

In their ruling, judges stressed that the current far-right led coalition had gotten rid of several projects implemented by the previous government, also shrinking a climate transition fund from 24 billion to 5 billion euros.

There has been a "clear step back," the court said, adding that "drastic and unavoidable reductions" were necessary.

Greenpeace, the environmental group, said it was "relieved" after the ruling.

"The government violates its own laws and must get to work now, nitrogen emission must be reduced," said the director of Greenpeace Netherlands, Andy Palmen, cited by Dutch news agency ANP.

The country's main farming union, LTO, said the ruling will have "a huge impact" on farmers and on the economy as a whole.

"We call for the state to appeal this decision," said LTO president Ger Koopmans in a statement. Nitrogen is a common ingredient in fertilizers.

Farming, transport and construction are the sectors which most need to reduce their nitrogen pollution, according to the government's website.

The Dutch state can appeal, but in the meantime will have to take measures to get closer to its 2030 targets.

The most vulnerable areas facing excessive concentrations of ammonia and nitrogen oxides must be given the highest priority, the court said.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Nepal's top court bars infrastructure in protected areas
 Kathmandu (AFP) Jan 16, 2025
 Nepal's Supreme Court has scrapped controversial laws allowing hydropower and hotel projects in protected nature reserves, a lawyer said Thursday, calling it a win for the Himalayan republic's conservationists. A fifth of Nepal's lands are designated as protected areas. But both hydropower projects and tourism are major earners, and the government passed laws last year to allow infrastructure projects in national parks, forests and other conservation areas, except in highly sensitive zones. ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border

 How do we survive crises then and now

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
FROTH AND BUBBLE
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.