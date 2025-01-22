Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Rare wildlife species found in Cambodian national park
Rare wildlife species found in Cambodian national park
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Phnom Penh (AFP) Jan 22, 2025

A years-long survey of a Cambodian national park has revealed endangered species never before recorded in the country, highlighting the need for greater conservation efforts, environmentalists said Wednesday.

The complex survey work uncovered fauna ranging from pangolins to critically endangered large-antlered muntjacs inside Virachey National Park, a relatively untouched haven for biodiversity.

The more than 405,000-hectare park stretches across Cambodia's northeastern region, bordering Laos and Vietnam.

More than 150 cameras were deployed during the survey, which also enlisted the help of local communities to document animals and plants in the protected area.

A total of 89 species were detected, including 20 globally threatened species like the red-shanked douc langur, Sunda pangolin, clouded leopard, dhole and sun bear, according to the survey lead conservation organisation Fauna & Flora.

It also found nine species that have never been recorded in Cambodia before, including the critically endangered large-antlered muntjac, Sokolov's glass lizard and the Vietnamese leaf-toed gecko.

The findings "reaffirm the park's importance as a biodiversity stronghold and provide compelling evidence to galvanise increased conservation efforts," Pablo Sinovas, country director of Fauna & Flora's Cambodia programme, told AFP.

The park, which forms part of one of the largest forest landscapes in mainland Southeast Asia, is "a biodiversity hotspot, a vital carbon sink, and home to a rich diversity of indigenous communities", he added.

However he warned that the region "faces mounting pressures" from destruction of natural habitats, often for agriculture, infrastructure, or other land uses.

Snaring is another critical issue that has in places led to the "empty forest syndrome" where wildlife, particularly medium- and large-sized mammals, are driven to local extinction, Sinovas added.

Elsewhere in the country, environmentalists have warned that the more than 500 species in the biodiverse Central Cardamoms region face a number of threats, ranging from illegal logging and poaching to sand dredging.

The government has been criticised for allowing companies to clear hundreds of thousands of hectares of forested land in Cambodia -- including in protected zones -- for projects ranging from rubber and sugar cane plantations to hydropower dams.

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Empty headed? Largest study of its kind proves bird brain is a misnomer
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 22, 2025
 Understanding what birds think while in flight may seem impossible, but researchers in Australia and Canada have unveiled groundbreaking insights by studying the internal structure of birds' skulls. Scientists from Flinders University in South Australia and the University of Lethbridge in Canada have combined their expertise to digitally reconstruct the brain structures of living and extinct birds using innovative techniques. The study, published in Biology Letters and conducted by the Bones and D ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border

 How do we survive crises then and now

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
FLORA AND FAUNA
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
FLORA AND FAUNA
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
FLORA AND FAUNA
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
FLORA AND FAUNA
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
FLORA AND FAUNA
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
FLORA AND FAUNA
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
FLORA AND FAUNA
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.