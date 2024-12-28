Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Russia says oil spill 'critical' as Crimea declares emergency
Russia says oil spill 'critical' as Crimea declares emergency
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Dec 28, 2024

Russia warned on Saturday of severe environmental damage from a huge oil spill in the Black Sea caused when two tankers collided in a storm near Crimea, which declared a state of emergency.

One tanker sank and another ran aground on December 15 in the Kerch Strait between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Thousands of volunteers have been mobilised for clean-up operations that have been criticised as insufficent by some Russian scientists.

The tankers were carrying 9,200 tonnes of fuel oil, around 40 percent of which may have spilled into the sea, according to authorities.

"The situation is truly critical," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian press agencies.

"It is unfortunately impossible to calculate for the moment the extent of the environmental damage but specialists are working regularly on it," he said.

The Moscow-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, said on Telegram he had declared a state of emergency "because of the oil products spill in the Kerch Strait".

Russia's transport ministry insisted on Saturday that "all polluted aquatic areas that have been identified have been cleaned" and "no recurring pollution has been detected".

But Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov was more cautious, saying: "The threat of a new fuel oil leak in the Black Sea from the tankers and spills on the coast persists".

President Vladimir Putin earlier this month called the oil spill an "ecological disaster".

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Russian scientists criticise oil spill cleanup; Oil leak in Peru tourist zone triggers 'environmental emergency'
 Moscow (AFP) Dec 25, 2024
 Russian scientists criticised Wednesday the effort to clean up oil that has washed ashore from two oil tankers, saying it lacks sufficient equipment. On December 15, two Russian oil tankers, the Volgoneft-212 and the Volgoneft-239 were hit by a storm in the Kerch Strait, with one sinking and the other running aground. The strait separates southern Russia from the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. The ships were carrying 9,200 tonnes of fuel oil, around 40 percent of w ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors

 Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message

 Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami

 Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers

 Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
FROTH AND BUBBLE
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 China launches investigation into beef imports

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on

 The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand

 Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava
FROTH AND BUBBLE
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike

 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

 US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture

 Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.