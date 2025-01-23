Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism
illustration only
Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 23, 2025

A recent study utilizing data from ESA's Swarm satellite mission has uncovered subtle magnetic signatures generated by Earth's ocean tides. These findings not only offer new insights into how magma is distributed beneath the seafloor but also hold potential for assessing long-term trends in global ocean temperatures and salinity.

Swarm consists of three satellites dedicated to studying Earth's geomagnetic field. This protective magnetic field, which extends from the planet's core into space, is primarily driven by liquid iron in Earth's outer core, with additional contributions from magnetized rocks in the crust. Surprisingly, the salty water in Earth's oceans also plays a role, as it conducts electricity moderately well. As tides flow through the planet's magnetic field, they generate weak electric currents that induce small magnetic signals detectable from space.

Operating at altitudes between 462 km and 511 km, Swarm's satellites are capable of measuring Earth's magnetic field with unprecedented accuracy. This enables the detection of faint tidal signals and the separation of these from stronger magnetic sources within Earth's interior.

"This study shows that Swarm can provide data on properties of the entire water column of our oceans," said Anja Stromme, ESA's Swarm Mission Manager.

The research also highlights how Swarm's data could shed light on magma distribution, potentially enhancing the understanding of volcanic events like the Hunga-Tonga eruption in 2022. The findings were published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, the world's oldest scientific journal, by researchers from the University of Cologne and the Technical University of Denmark.

Extended mission yields new insights

Launched in 2013 with a planned four-year mission, Swarm has exceeded expectations and remains operational in its 12th year. Anja Stromme noted, "This is one of the benefits of flying missions for longer than originally planned. By extending the mission, we can address scientific questions that weren't initially envisioned."

As the satellites' orbits gradually decay, bringing them closer to Earth, their advanced sensors - including high-precision magnetometers - have captured magnetic signals that were harder to detect during the mission's early, higher-altitude phase.

Solar cycle aids detection

Swarm's ability to detect these faint oceanic signals was aided by reduced solar activity during 2017. "These are among the smallest signals detected by the Swarm mission so far," explained lead author Alexander Grayver from the University of Cologne.

"The data are particularly good because they were gathered during a period of solar minimum, when there was less noise due to space weather."

During the quiet phase of the Sun's 11-year cycle, space weather phenomena like the Northern Lights become less frequent due to reduced solar electromagnetic emissions. This calmer solar environment made it easier for Swarm's instruments to detect geomagnetic signals originating from Earth.

Looking ahead, researchers hope that the Swarm mission may still be operational during the next solar minimum, expected after 2030. By then, the satellites will be at lower altitudes, potentially allowing for even more refined measurements of Earth's magnetic field and the signals linked to ocean temperatures and salinity.

Related Links
 Swarm at ESA
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 21, 2025
 Marine scientists from the University of Sydney have completed a significant peer-reviewed study documenting severe coral bleaching on the southern Great Barrier Reef during early 2024. This study is the first of its kind to examine the devastating effects of marine heatwaves on this critical ecosystem. Led by Professor Maria Byrne from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences, the research highlights the dire consequences of intense marine heatwaves on coral biodiversity. The findings raise ... read more
WATER WORLD
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border

 How do we survive crises then and now

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
WATER WORLD
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
WATER WORLD
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
WATER WORLD
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
WATER WORLD
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
WATER WORLD
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
WATER WORLD
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
WATER WORLD
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.