Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Novel algorithm taps global fibre networks to enhance earthquake warnings
illustration only
Novel algorithm taps global fibre networks to enhance earthquake warnings
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 04, 2025

Early earthquake detection could be markedly improved by using the planet's sprawling fibre optic infrastructure, thanks to a newly presented algorithm. Researchers propose that existing communications cables, now carrying internet data, can also pick up subtle seismic signals. While the underlying technology has already been demonstrated, obstacles relating to noise and fibre orientation have prevented its widespread adoption.

A paper just published in Geophysical Journal International introduces a physics-based algorithm designed to integrate fibre optic measurements with conventional seismometer data. The result could strengthen real-time earthquake monitoring and expedite alerts. It might also help track other seismic phenomena, including underground activity near volcanoes and ice movements in glaciers.

Distributed acoustic sensing (DAS), the approach at the heart of this development, gathers signals from thousands of points along a cable. Such dense data coverage could enrich earthquake detection, especially in densely populated or coastal areas crisscrossed by communication lines. Yet, interpreting this information has been challenging, in part because fibre optics register strain in a single direction while traditional seismometers capture ground motion in three dimensions. Urban noise further complicates matters, and converting massive data streams into actionable insights in real time requires efficient processing techniques.

"The ability to turn fibre optic cables into thousands of seismic sensors has inspired many approaches to use fibre for earthquake detection. However, fibre optic earthquake detection is not an easy challenge to solve," said lead researcher Dr Thomas Hudson, a senior research scientist at ETH Zurich.

"Here, we lean on combining the benefit of thousands of sensors with a simple physics-based approach to detect earthquakes using any fibre optic cable, anywhere.

"Excitingly, our method can combine fibre optic and traditional seismometer measurements, allowing fibre optic sensing to be included in existing earthquake early warning systems."

Unlike some advanced detection methods, the new algorithm avoids relying on purely machine learning models. Instead, it "migrates" energy signals back through space and time, looking for consistent peaks in multiple data channels. This technique has already proven adept at spotting earthquakes and distinguishing them from sporadic noise. Because cable placement in the real world can be messy, particularly in busy urban environments, a robust method is essential to ensure that stray vibrations do not trigger false alarms.

"A key strength of this physics-based approach is that it works well even in noisy environments, since noise is generally less coherent than an earthquake signal," said Dr Hudson. "It can also be applied out-of-the-box to any fibre network."

He continued: "Although we don't claim to have completely solved the large data volume issue, we present pragmatic ways to deal with this and our algorithm runs in real time for the datasets tested.

"The method is provided open-source, so that the wider seismology community can immediately benefit."

By combining fibre data with the depth of conventional seismometers, this new initiative promises to enhance the speed and accuracy of alerts. With such advancements, critical seconds could be gained before quake impact, giving populations and infrastructure systems time to react. If broadly implemented, the global grid of fibre optics could evolve into a powerful ally in safeguarding communities against seismic threats.

Research Report:Towards a widely applicable earthquake detection algorithm for fibreoptic and hybrid fibreoptic-seismometer networks

Related Links
 Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at ETHZ
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Two years on, construction jungle emerges from Antioch's quake-hit ruins
 Antakya, Turkey (AFP) Feb 3, 2025
 Whenever Sema Genc enters a room, the first place she looks is the ceiling: would it hold up in an earthquake, or would she be trapped under the rubble again? "That fear is always with you," said the 34-year-old, whose home in Antakya collapsed on top of her in a 7.8-magnitude quake that devastated swathes of southern Turkey in the early hours of February 6, 2023, killing her entire family. "They got up and I woke up when they opened my door. Suddenly the building collapsed. I was caught in my ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles

 Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tradition and hi tech sync at China 'AI temple fair'; Tourist hot spot stokes viral nostalgia

 Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Novel high-heat lubricant drastically reduces friction
SHAKE AND BLOW
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Trump-ordered water release wasted billions of gallons: experts

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Can ocean-floor mining oversights help us regulate space debris and mining on the Moon?
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
SHAKE AND BLOW
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
SHAKE AND BLOW
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
SHAKE AND BLOW
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
SHAKE AND BLOW
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.