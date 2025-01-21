Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 21, 2025

Marine scientists from the University of Sydney have completed a significant peer-reviewed study documenting severe coral bleaching on the southern Great Barrier Reef during early 2024. This study is the first of its kind to examine the devastating effects of marine heatwaves on this critical ecosystem.

Led by Professor Maria Byrne from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences, the research highlights the dire consequences of intense marine heatwaves on coral biodiversity. The findings raise pressing concerns for marine ecosystems and the human communities reliant on these fragile habitats for sustenance and protection.

Published in *Limnology and Oceanography Letters*, the study meticulously details the extent of bleaching and mortality in the 2023-2024 global marine heatwave. Researchers observed 462 coral colonies at the University of Sydney's One Tree Island Research Station over 161 days.

By February 2024, 66 percent of these corals had bleached. By April, the figure rose to 80 percent, with 44 percent of bleached corals dying by July. Certain coral types, including Acropora, suffered devastating losses, with mortality rates reaching 95 percent.

"Our findings underscore the urgent need for action to protect coral reefs, which are not only biodiversity hotspots but also crucial for food security and coastal protection. The southern Great Barrier Reef, despite its protected status, was not immune to the extreme heat stress that triggered this catastrophic bleaching event," said Professor Byrne.

The study also examined the links between heat stress, disease emergence, and coral mortality. Researchers noted the onset of black band disease in Goniopora corals, which exacerbated mortality rates. The rapid progression of bleaching and disease among corals previously considered resilient highlights significant challenges for forecasting the future of reef ecosystems in a warming climate.

Professor Ana Vila Concejo, co-author from the School of Geosciences, emphasized the broader implications of the findings. "This research is a wake-up call for policymakers and conservationists. The resilience of coral reefs is being tested like never before, and we must prioritize strategies that enhance their ability to withstand climate change. Our findings underscore the need for immediate and effective management interventions to safeguard these ecosystems."

Beyond its ecological implications, the research underscores the essential services coral reefs provide, such as fisheries, tourism, and coastal protection. The increasing threats posed by climate change demand collaborative efforts involving local communities, scientists, and policymakers.

Dr. Shawna Foo, a Sydney Horizon Fellow and co-author, expressed concern about the situation: "Seeing the impacts on a reef that has largely avoided mass bleaching until now is devastating. The high rates of mortality and disease, particularly in such a remote and pristine area, highlight the severity of the situation. Although the reef's highly protected status may not have prevented the impacts of the heatwave, its role in facilitating recovery will be crucial to observe."

