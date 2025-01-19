Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany on the night of 18-19 January, with Russians across the country typically plunging themselves into icy seas, lakes and rivers to mark the occasion.
Officials in the southern city of Anapa said the festivities went ahead on the city's beach, despite the entire area having been contaminated by an ongoing major oil spill.
Heavy fuel oil has been washing up on hundreds of kilometres of beaches along Russia's southern coast and on the annexed peninsula of Crimea since two ageing Russian tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch strait on December 15.
The regional task force overseeing the clean-up operation posted videos on social media of believers wading into the sea off Anapa in the pitch black to take the Epiphany dip.
"The water is very clear, I even dived underneath. Look, my hair is wet, and you can see there is nothing there. The water is pure, even the temperature is comfortable," an Anapa resident, Vladimir Balukov, said in the video, published on Saturday night.
The ceremony was overseen by a priest, while lifeguards accompanied those who went into the sea.
Officials said the water had been checked in advance.
But hours later the task force said an overnight storm had "brought new fragments of fuel oil to the coastline of Anapa."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the spill one of the "most serious environmental challenges" Russia has faced in recent years. Hundreds of birds and dozens of marine animals have died.
Russia said earlier in January that some 2,400 tonnes of the heavy fuel oil, known as mazut, had been spilt by the two tankers, which were loaded with 9,200 tonnes between them.
One of the stricken ships has since sprung a new leak, pouring yet more fuel into the sea.
The oil is particularly difficult to clean-up as it does not float on the surface.
Over the past month, thousands of volunteers have been scooping up oil deposits on beaches, with more than 168,000 tonnes of contaminated soil and sand collected, Russia's emergency situations ministry said Sunday.
Around 150 volunteers have sought medical treatment, including three who were hospitalised, the regional health ministry has said, without providing further details.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk
The new era of infrastructure maintenance using satellite data
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Companies slam delay on deep-sea mining rules
Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
Nick Sokol: Growing a sustainable future
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war
Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands
UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters