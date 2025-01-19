Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Jan 19, 2025

Russians in the southern city of Anapa took their traditional Epiphany dips in waters affected by a major oil spill, officials said, despite concerns about the toxic pollution.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany on the night of 18-19 January, with Russians across the country typically plunging themselves into icy seas, lakes and rivers to mark the occasion.

Officials in the southern city of Anapa said the festivities went ahead on the city's beach, despite the entire area having been contaminated by an ongoing major oil spill.

Heavy fuel oil has been washing up on hundreds of kilometres of beaches along Russia's southern coast and on the annexed peninsula of Crimea since two ageing Russian tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch strait on December 15.

The regional task force overseeing the clean-up operation posted videos on social media of believers wading into the sea off Anapa in the pitch black to take the Epiphany dip.

"The water is very clear, I even dived underneath. Look, my hair is wet, and you can see there is nothing there. The water is pure, even the temperature is comfortable," an Anapa resident, Vladimir Balukov, said in the video, published on Saturday night.

The ceremony was overseen by a priest, while lifeguards accompanied those who went into the sea.

Officials said the water had been checked in advance.

But hours later the task force said an overnight storm had "brought new fragments of fuel oil to the coastline of Anapa."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the spill one of the "most serious environmental challenges" Russia has faced in recent years. Hundreds of birds and dozens of marine animals have died.

Russia said earlier in January that some 2,400 tonnes of the heavy fuel oil, known as mazut, had been spilt by the two tankers, which were loaded with 9,200 tonnes between them.

One of the stricken ships has since sprung a new leak, pouring yet more fuel into the sea.

The oil is particularly difficult to clean-up as it does not float on the surface.

Over the past month, thousands of volunteers have been scooping up oil deposits on beaches, with more than 168,000 tonnes of contaminated soil and sand collected, Russia's emergency situations ministry said Sunday.

Around 150 volunteers have sought medical treatment, including three who were hospitalised, the regional health ministry has said, without providing further details.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan
 Amman (AFP) Jan 12, 2025
 Jordan, one of the world's driest countries, signed an agreement on Sunday with French-led investors to build one of the world's largest desalination plants. Jordan's official Petra news agency called it the country's biggest-ever infrastructure project, which Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has told Parliament is valued at more than $5 billion. French infrastructure specialists Meridiam lead the project in partnership with SUEZ, Orascom Construction and VINCI Construction Grands Projets. On its ... read more
WATER WORLD
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines

 Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
WATER WORLD
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 The video games bedeviling Elon Musk

 The new era of infrastructure maintenance using satellite data

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
WATER WORLD
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles

 Companies slam delay on deep-sea mining rules

 Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
WATER WORLD
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists

 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
WATER WORLD
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature

 Nick Sokol: Growing a sustainable future
WATER WORLD
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts

 'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
WATER WORLD
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war

 Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW

 Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands

 UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan
WATER WORLD
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.